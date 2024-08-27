Oct. 20 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Appalling policies

Are you fine with other people deciding to ban books from libraries so that you cannot read those books for free? Are you fine with lawmakers who don’t know about medicine deciding what procedures you and your doctor can discuss and choose? Are you fine with lawmakers taking away access to contraception? Are you fine with lawmakers giving rapists the green light to attack, because even if there are abortion exceptions for rape, the procedures repeatedly victimize the victim by questioning her accusation that it was rape, regardless of her age?

Are you a college student who is fine with losing your Pell Grants, because the Department of Education, which oversees those funds, has been abolished? Are you fine with businesses being able to ignore safety regulations and fire workers who strike for better conditions? Are you fine with a government that callously separates children from their parents without due process? Are you fine with leaders who will admittedly propagate any lies, regardless of who is hurt by them, just to get attention?

If you are fine with all of these things, then continue to vote Republicans into office at local, state and national levels. This is what they have started, how they have sold out their integrity and what they promise nationwide. If any or all of these policies appall you, vote for Democrats at all levels who will secure your rights in these areas and many more (clean air, clean water, addressing climate change).

Teri Rust

Clarkston

Idaho makes the news

I’ve been to Idaho only once, stopping in Coeur d’Alene in the middle of the night for probably the best blackberry pastry I’ll ever have, and the most beautiful night skies I’ve seen since my childhood. I wish that was my only impression of the state, but there are some there who have stained it.

It’s rare that Idaho makes the news in New England, but the painfully immature state Sen. Dan Foreman, a legal adult over 70 years old, has ... . He made news here when he threw a tantrum at the county fair in 2017, and only a year later acted out in a way that even the college-aged targets of his misplaced, barely controlled rage found cringeworthy.

You’d think he would learn at some point, but this Illinois-raised man’s recent racist screeching, telling a woman whose family has lived in the region for thousands of years, to “go back where you came from,” painfully proves otherwise.

You’d also think that his constituents would learn better by now, but Foreman’s electoral record suggests otherwise. But Foreman keeps getting elected and, by this point, that says much more about his voters than it does about him.

For those of us from outside the region, the lesson is clear: This area is better avoided, until and unless it sobers up and gets itself together. That will be evidenced in part by the graceful dismissal of Foreman from office. In a few weeks, everyone everywhere will know.

Wesli Dymoke

Brooksvale, Conn.

Community needs info

How many of us are willing to admit that our community, like so many others, is inundated with drug addiction and related “homeless” and crime issues? We can call it “mental health” or behavior problems and avoid acknowledging the drug realities, but actual solutions to the real problems are not addressed.

We are not well informed and need considerably more information than we are currently receiving. Losing a reliable source of local news when KLEW-TV relocated made a huge difference. And, for some reason, our one source of written and e-edition news, the Lewiston Tribune, seems to think that we need guest editorials from The Seattle Times, Spokesman-Review, the Tri-Cities and newspapers from western Washington. So many of us would prefer to have locally written opinions and editorials so that the issues we are facing would be addressed.

We need everyone in our community to be aware and proactive in resolving these threats to our children and families. Some of us have begun to question why we’re not better informed about the safety of our children’s schools, ending “low barrier shelters” and the lack of detox and rehabilitation facilities.

We need to know about much-needed support for our law enforcement, first responders and medical services. They need help and understanding of what they are dealing with every day and the limitations that put addicted people back on our streets, literally. Priorities should be rehabilitation, support groups, housing assistance and employment support.

Pat Worle

Clarkston

Ten election issues

Ten opposing issues which are in stark contrast in this November election:

1. “Sweetheart, put your hand here and feel our wonderful baby move” or “Hey babe, this fetus thing is causing me severe discomfort and mental anguish so let’s go to the clinic tomorrow and have it removed”?

2. Drill, baby, drill/$2 gas, or wind, solar and battery?

3. Tight secure borders or open the gates for all?

4. “Grab the AR-15 with attached light because we have multiple home invaders downstairs” or “Grab the baseball bat and hide in the closet”?

5. “Our little son will be a handsome man someday” or “Hey babe, great news; our little Bobby saw a tampon dispenser in the boy’s bathroom so now he wants to be Roberta, use the girl’s dressing room and play sports with them”?

6. Support strong law enforcement or defund police?

7. Promote personal responsibility or pay off all student loan debt and reparations for descendants of slavery?

8. Study, read and enjoy our history or change it by removing statues and renaming military bases?

9. Require voter ID for honest and fair elections or stop voter suppression by allowing illegal immigrants to also vote?

10. Please pray for the safety of President Donald Trump following two assassination attempts or Orange Man is bad and if he survives and still wins we are moving out of this country?

John Webb

Reubens

Feds supported Idaho

I’ve made a career of promoting Idaho farmers and ranchers and helping rural communities as director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture, administrator of the Wheat Commission and state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency. In all of those positions, I’ve never seen as much federal support for Idaho as in the last four years under President Joe Biden.

Recent headlines announced a new $453 million transportation grant from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Over five years, under this law, Idaho will receive up to $2.2 billion to repair roads, bridges and railroads.

I now serve as the Idaho state director for USDA Rural Development, and Biden’s legislation ... has allowed us to provide rural Idaho with more than $831 million in grants and loans. These funds have gone to farmers and ranchers for solar panels to produce energy to run pumps, pay small towns to help them construct sewer and water systems, build (rural) health clinics and fire stations ..., provide low-income households with affordable housing and connect fiber for (rural) internet service ... .

Examples include: an $8,789 grant for Augies, a small, veteran-owned deli/restaurant in Orofino for energy efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning; a $1 million grant for an assisted living center for the Nez Perce Tribe; a $1.2 million guaranteed loan for the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow to remodel a large warehouse into a popular ice rink; a $15,000 grant to Reagan Grabner, a family farmer in Julietta, for a solar electrical system.