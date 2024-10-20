Oct. 20 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Choose Dawes, Parker

Approachable, empathic and a former K-12 science teacher, Kathy Dawes is ideal for Idaho House seat 6B, opposing Brandon Mitchell whose signs say “freedom counts.”

“Whose?”

Delivering the freedom of homelessness: Mitchell sponsored HB545, now law, allowing landlords unlimited power to raise rents and fees and reject federal rent vouchers held by the needy.

When the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children’s (IAEYC) three-year, $18 million federal grant for preschoolers — which had a successful first year in communities like Kendrick — needed a state nod to move on to year two, Mitchell’s “no” was one of two that killed it, helping ensure freedom from education. His vote saved the taxpayers nothing — the money was already granted to be spent on the kids. Poof to $12 million.