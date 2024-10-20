Sections
OpinionOctober 20, 2024

Oct. 20 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Support our country

Can Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and James Risch, along with Congressman Russ Fulcher, all vote no on federal legislation to help fund the Federal Emergency Management Agency before hurricane season?

Are they afraid to be punished by Donald Trump for helping the feds before an election? Don’t you take an oath to support our country, not a candidate? Shameful MAGA action.

Gaylen H. Wood II

Moscow

Not to blame

The Biden-Harris administration is not the cause of the current high prices. Both Donald Trump and then Joe Biden sent checks to the American people to help them during the pandemic. Much of this money was not immediately spent.

When the pandemic ended, people wanted to get out and spend, but the pandemic had created a supply chain disruption. Demand increased, but supply was low, which resulted in rising costs, that is, inflation. This happened throughout many countries, not just the USA.

Once the supply chain recovered, producers and businesses chose not to lower their prices, but instead reaped huge profits. That continues. The Biden/Harris administration has done a great job of lowering inflation, now down to less than 3%, but prices remain high because of businesses that want to maintain large profits. The same story has occurred throughout Europe and much of the world.

The USA has actually done one of the best jobs of lowering inflation, but again, because businesses want to maintain high profits, the public does not see the benefits and blames the current administration.

This message needs to get to the public. Otherwise the public will vote their wallets, because financially they are worse off today than when Trump was president, and they blame the current administration, not factors associated with the pandemic and corporate decisions.

Richard Scully

Lewiston

