Oct. 20 Letters Part 6: Our Readers’ Opinions

Suicide has rocked my family. In memory of my child, Katie Thew, who battled chronic pain and died by suicide on Oct. 6, 2022, I offer this article to help other families avoid this grief.

Rampant mental health challenges including depression, with more and more communities recognizing they lack adequate resources to help, inspired the creation of a month (September) devoted to suicide prevention, which recently passed. Now our family is mourning another milestone, the two-year anniversary of Katie’s death.

Each of us can learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness and a crisis. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) helps individuals and families learn how to address the challenges of mental illnesses. Please consider visiting the state of Washington NAMI website at namiwa.org to learn more. There are also courses like QPR that help laypeople learn how to recognize and respond to a mental health crisis. Information on QPR courses can be found online at qprinstitute.com. One thing taught in QPR is that we can call 988 for help 24/7.

Even with solid organizations like NAMI, and helpful courses like QPR, suicide prevention remains challenging in our community. What can each of us do to help? We can become trained on how to help prevent suicides. We can push school boards to prioritize mental health education. We can demand health care systems improve access to mental health services. In short, we can learn how to help support those who may not be able to help themselves.

Pam Kohlmeier

Spokane

Vote yes on Prop 1

Don’t fall for misinformation. Vote yes on Proposition 1.

Myth: Open primaries and ranked choice voting will be difficult or confusing for voters.

Fact: Voting in a ranked choice election will be as simple as counting to four. In general elections, voters will simply be allowed to rank up to four candidates by order of preference. A voter can rank just one candidate if they choose.

Myth: Ranked choice voting violates the principle of “one person, one vote.”

Fact: Ranked choice elections give every voter a single vote and each vote counts equally.

Myth: It will take 15 days to get election results.