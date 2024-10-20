Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote your conscience
Give me freedom, democracy and honesty any day of the week, instead of hate, lies and autocracy.
It makes me wonder what the Republicans would do if the Democrats did even a third of what the Republicans have done. Please look at the facts and vote your conscience.
C. Anna Turner
Grangeville
Back to Illinois
As a native-born Idahoan, I fervently beseech Mr. Dan Foreman to pack his trash and go back to Illinois, where he came from.
Mike Acree
Lewiston
Vote conservative GOP
Liberty Alliance Political Action Committee (LAP) sent a mailer to get voters who support the police and veterans riled up in not supporting Dan Foreman, who is a veteran and retired police officer. I thought I would “unpack” LAP.
LAP of Boise is run by Arlethea Lienhart-Minnick, prior chairperson of the Idaho Democrate Party.
The first donor to LAP was Idaho Republican Sen. Linda Wright-Hartgen (lost in primary to Josh Kohl). Hartgen started draining her campaign account to other left-leaning Republicans Jack Nelsen, Greg Lanting and Chenele Dixon (all lost in primary). LAP made donations to other Idaho “Republicans,” totaling $5,700.
LAP spent $3,590.22 on negative ads attacking Dan Foreman (District 6) and Codi Galloway (District 15).
Seventy-eight percent of LAP donations came from one out-of-state PAC (Way-Back, Sheridan, Wyo.). The treasurer is Lance Ryan. So far, the PAC has raised $999,878 to influence elections. Lance is the president of Pathfinder Ranches and oversees ranch/bank operations and provides legal counsel. His background is in natural resources, law and federal/state trust land policy.
Which makes me wonder why he is interested in Idaho. Could it be to gain controlling interest in Idaho’s abundant resources of rare earth elements and thorium? Don’t be fooled by smear campaigns funded by out-of-state donors. Support conservative Republicans.
Lisa Reynaldo
Kamiah
Vote Thorne, Bohman
Mark Thorne’s volunteerism in the Moscow community has been paramount to its success.
His board presidency with the Moscow Food Co-Op, commitment to regional agriculture through his academic research, humility, and respect for others would make him an excellent Latah County commissioner.
I attended the recent Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon, where I had the chance to hear Mark Thorne and incumbent John Bohman answer questions in a forum with their challengers, and it became very clear that Mark would be in good company with John Bohman to serve the people of Latah County.
John’s experience, steadiness, understanding of the facts and respect for experts make him a first-choice candidate regardless of party affiliation. Meanwhile, Tony Johnson’s narrow perspective, and one that struggles to separate the interests of church and state, became evident when his remarks closed.
I want representatives to represent the people of Moscow and Latah County with facts and expert opinions put first, not second, to one’s personal beliefs, and this forum made it clear to me that Bohman and Thorne would do that best.
Please join me in voting for these two on or before Nov. 5.
Sage McCetich
Moscow