Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

LAP spent $3,590.22 on negative ads attacking Dan Foreman (District 6) and Codi Galloway (District 15).

Seventy-eight percent of LAP donations came from one out-of-state PAC (Way-Back, Sheridan, Wyo.). The treasurer is Lance Ryan. So far, the PAC has raised $999,878 to influence elections. Lance is the president of Pathfinder Ranches and oversees ranch/bank operations and provides legal counsel. His background is in natural resources, law and federal/state trust land policy.

Which makes me wonder why he is interested in Idaho. Could it be to gain controlling interest in Idaho’s abundant resources of rare earth elements and thorium? Don’t be fooled by smear campaigns funded by out-of-state donors. Support conservative Republicans.

Lisa Reynaldo

Kamiah

Vote Thorne, Bohman

Mark Thorne’s volunteerism in the Moscow community has been paramount to its success.

His board presidency with the Moscow Food Co-Op, commitment to regional agriculture through his academic research, humility, and respect for others would make him an excellent Latah County commissioner.

I attended the recent Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon, where I had the chance to hear Mark Thorne and incumbent John Bohman answer questions in a forum with their challengers, and it became very clear that Mark would be in good company with John Bohman to serve the people of Latah County.

John’s experience, steadiness, understanding of the facts and respect for experts make him a first-choice candidate regardless of party affiliation. Meanwhile, Tony Johnson’s narrow perspective, and one that struggles to separate the interests of church and state, became evident when his remarks closed.

I want representatives to represent the people of Moscow and Latah County with facts and expert opinions put first, not second, to one’s personal beliefs, and this forum made it clear to me that Bohman and Thorne would do that best.

Please join me in voting for these two on or before Nov. 5.

Sage McCetich

Moscow