Remember her always
I was saddened to read of Brenda Stevens’ passing. I remember the time she drove herself and me in a Volkswagen bus to a softball tournament in Pendleton, Ore.
We played on Saturday, and Cathy Smith and I were playing right field and center. A fly ball went up between us and we both went for it hard. We smacked and landed on our butts. The only two white girls on the team. Brenda said her dad, Bill Stevens, our coach, lost the cigar out of his mouth. One of us did end up with the ball in our glove.
Another time, we were sitting in a restaurant (as a team) and some college kids at a nearby table made some derogatory remarks. I went right over to their table, but Brenda caught my arm and said, “Don’t you fight those people — they aren’t worth it.” Right she was.
She was a kind, sensitive and humor-loving person. I really liked her and will remember her and her family always.
LaDonna Chapman
Weippe
High price for bond
The $79.4 million Clarkston High School bond might pass April 15.
If so, Clarkston property taxes will rise $2.84 per $1,000 assessed valuation. For a $250,000 house: 250 (thousands) x $2.84 = $710 more tax annually just for the new school.
Next year, assessments must change from “assessed” to “market” values. That house may then be $400,000 (400 x $2.84), or $1,136 more tax just for the new school.
Rents will go up when landlords see their property assessment.
Data provided by the Clarkston School District superintendent’s office: Since 2012, CHS adequately educated an average of 727 students annually.
Enrollment varies but is not increasing.
The CHS bond is $23 million more than Lewiston spent on Lewiston High School, which teaches 1,351 students, nearly double CHS’s 727.
Inflation doesn’t explain the increase. Is the Asotin School District seeking consolidation?
Walk through CHS. The receptionist said that checking in first for a visitor’s pass, you can walk through after students leave, about 2:40 p.m.
What’s broken that couldn’t be fixed?
In similar projects, roughly half the cost is destruction and disposal.
Bond proponents (mostly employees, teachers, some students and parents) support destroying and replacing a perfectly adequate, functioning school. They envy the shiny new LHS, and they want one.
Arguing an inability to deal with potential “active shooter(s)” with the current design is a dishonest failure of competency.
Clarkston High School has a management problem, not a building problem.
Property owners (and renters) may regret not voting no.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Speaking out about deer
Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever must speak out. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game held a public meeting March 16 in Boise. The IDFG commissioners passed a recommendation to extend four backcountry Units (16A, 17, 19 and 20) general weapon season to 67 days. Let me repeat that: 67 days with a rifle (one hunter, one tag).
In 2018, the IDFG commissioners listened to the Clearwater regional commissioner (at that time) to trim these seasons to 40 days. That commission voted 7-0 to approve. Immediately the following year, our current commissioner returned these four units back to 65-day seasons.
The IDFG presented no new data or facts to justify this restoration. They designated these areas as medium to low deer density and also offered no population estimates for buck/doe ratios, age structure and herd recruitment/productivity. The IDFG reported very low success over a very large area for the 2020 season.
Last week, the IDFG proposed to extend this out to 67 days solely based on a “law enforcement technicality,” not wildlife science or new data. No other state in the West allows the abuse of a wildlife resource in this manner. Our deer herds will never be able to recover if these seasons remain in place. I have no words that can make sense of this decision or these seasons.
I encourage anyone interested in being a IDFG commissioner to please help our deer and contact the governor’s office for details.
William Samuels
NIWF President
Orofino
DISH or no DISH?
DISH network has managed to be unavailable for most DISH users.
I have called them repeatedly and they tell me that the wait time is more than 20 minutes. Yet, they want me to pay their bill, with no services for local channels.
How long do we have to wait? What is the problem?
Margot Mackey
Lewiston