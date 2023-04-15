America is being led into the abyss by former Republicans who once actually liked people. Now, it’s Donald Trump fascism and intentional dividing of friends and family. In my opinion, advocates of facism want to continue degrading Earth, giving more corporate tax subsidies, suppressing voters and banning books. Formerly Christian, conservative representatives claim they are “pro-life” but, disingenuously ignore hundreds of dead schoolkids.
I believe Fox News cannot hear reality because it operates in a vacuum. Employing no Democrats, Independent representative Tulsi Gabbard is the closest exception to their “fair and balanced” trope. (Fox employed “Democracy Now!” co-host Juan Gonzalez for nearly five whole minutes.)
Conversely, the liberal network employs many conservatives, including Joe Scarborough, Ari Melber, Nicole Wallace and former committee chairperson Michael Steele. Plus, contributors and presidential historians Jon Meacham and Michael Beschloss. Notable Republican commentators include David Jolly, Tara Setmayer, Chuck Rosenberg, Charlie Sykes, Jennifer Rubin, David Frum, Kurt Bardella, Shermichael Singleton, plus brilliant scholars Richard Haas and Walter Isaacson.
As Fox hosts fabricate on air, off camera, according to go.com and many others, they reject Trump’s ridiculous claims. Same for hypocrite Mike Pence who criticized Trump last month. Unfortunately, his “bravery” occurred during a semi-secretive no-camera event in a Capitol hotel basement.
As undisputed champions of misinformation, Republicans ignore integrity, fairness and truth. As for guns, dishonesty and innocent children dying, Jesus Trump’s acolytes are killing it.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Where’s the sewer repair?
Apparently the Clarkston City Council and the public utilities district have been duping city of Clarkston residents.
The City Council stated that the sewer lines were crumbling and in immediate need of replacement, therefore necessitating raising the sewer rates 14% to cover the cost. The city collected on that raise and then proceeded to turn the sewer system over to the PUD, stating that the PUD could expedite the repairs to the aged sewer system at a much better cost and efficiency than the city.
Well, I just received my newsletter from the PUD and it lists the 2023 projects with absolutely no mention of repairs or replacement of the city sewer lines. I also noted that county residents pay a much lower rate for the same services.
Well, dear Clarkston City Council and PUD, smoke and mirrors are exactly the same as lies and bull. However, you will get away with this ripoff simply because the majority of Clarkston residents either don’t pay attention or they just don’t get it. Just the same, I hope you sleep well knowing that you are not interested in doing the right thing for your constituents.
Kathleen Dudley
Clarkston
Resounding yes on CHS
I am retired and on a fixed income. I see the value of the new high school and how badly Clarkston needs a new facility. I’ve read and heard others make comments along the lines, “I’m for the bond but I don’t know if seniors can afford it.”
I appreciate the thought and the sentiment behind their reasoning, but it does not align with my own thought process. I feel that this is a generational investment and I’m willing to do my part for this once-in-a-lifetime ask for my community.
Do you remember what it’s like to have your whole future in front of you and the excitement you had to make your mark on the world? I know a new school will provide pathways for our youth to obtain living-wage jobs.
If you are trying to decide whether you’re going to vote yes, then I think you realize a new school is needed. It’s a matter of, are you willing to financially support it? For me, the answer is a resounding yes.
Olivia Shelden
Clarkston
Yes for community’s future
I know that Clarkston High School is special. It’s not because of the building, though. It’s the students and faculty within, those who already have gone to Clarkston, and those who will. It is our community that makes it special. However, the current facility does not reflect this, and it is a huge disservice to those listed above.
When visiting other schools for sports, I learned their gyms have air conditioning, their teams have locker rooms and the sinks in their bathrooms work.
When we stopped basketball practice after a ceiling tile fell, ate in our cars daily because there was no room for everyone to feel comfortable inside or when potentially dangerous adults wandered our hallways, I wondered how much more our community would ask their students to endure.
Our high school’s top students don’t get into the colleges of their choices. Instead, they must watch peers from other high schools — who they have worked just as hard as, but had less opportunity than — accept offers from those schools.
It is impossible for our outdated facility to produce the same results that a new one would. Where is our pride for our community? What is our plan for the future?
Now is the time to invest in a facility that will last another 100 years.