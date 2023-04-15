Into the abyss

America is being led into the abyss by former Republicans who once actually liked people. Now, it’s Donald Trump fascism and intentional dividing of friends and family. In my opinion, advocates of facism want to continue degrading Earth, giving more corporate tax subsidies, suppressing voters and banning books. Formerly Christian, conservative representatives claim they are “pro-life” but, disingenuously ignore hundreds of dead schoolkids.