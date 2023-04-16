Equal education needed
We are blessed to have 9½ grandchildren and fortunate that six of them live in Lewiston and Clarkston, where we can be actively involved in their lives and activities.
Two of our grandchildren will attend Lewiston High School. One is currently attending Clarkston High School, with three siblings close behind. Our Lewiston grandkids will have access to state-of-the-art educational facilities with a tremendous variety of programs, clubs, organizations and hands-on experiences, as well as virtually unlimited opportunities to explore and prepare for careers.
We wish nothing less for our grandchildren who live in Clarkston. They deserve the same opportunity to prepare for success after high school as their cousins across the river.
We proudly voted for the Lewiston bond, and if we resided in Clarkston, we would proudly support that bond as well. Let’s provide equal educational opportunities on both sides of the river. It can only help our entire valley thrive.
Richard and Charlette Kremer
Lewiston
Vote yes to support CHS
I live in Clarkston Heights between Asotin and Clarkston. This has meaning regarding the Clarkston High School bond because I do not live in the Clarkston School District and therefore am unable to vote.
My four children all graduated from CHS and have been blessed with a good education. They had excellent teachers who were vested in this education. The facility, on the other hand, was poor by most standards when our oldest graduated 13 years ago.
I also am a business owner who owns business real estate in the school district. My conundrum is that this bond, if passed, affects me as the tax assessment for my business will increase. But I cannot vote. This sounds like taxation without representation.
I feel that if we are shortsighted (myopic) we will see this as too much cost, or not the right time. This will do nothing but hurt the improvements that we as a community need for our future. Often people become emotional and feel any tax is a bad tax. I am inclined to think that way personally in many circumstances.
But on rare occasions, we can pay a tax for something that directly benefits our community, and our futures. My plea and my support goes toward something that can benefit and bless my now grandchildren and future great-grandchildren.
Please vote to support the community that adopted me and my family 28 years ago. Vote yes.
Reid Folsom
Clarkston
Something is wrong
There is something wrong with the campaign for the Clarkston High School bond.
The fat cats with their millions are now coming out and we also have a group looking to solicit donations, in the millions, to reduce the school bond. Why was this not done before the proposed bond? Or is this to address expected construction overruns?
Then we have the Lewiston Tribune last Sunday that just happens to have a front-page article on the school bond. Why didn’t the Tribune interview someone with an opposing view? All they had to do is look at the voter pamphlet for the opposition.
Why give up green space and pave over grass with rubber turf? Why not wait for coming federal money to increase security at the school? Heck, I can be halfway around the world, see who is at our home’s door and unlock it. This can’t be done by the school administration?
Keep in mind, we are still paying for the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, the Asotin County Fire Department building and local government still needs to figure out how we are going to pay for the jail. Looking at my latest Asotin County tax bill, we are currently paying $1,173 just in school costs. If the school bond passes, that takes it well over $2,000.
It seems the Clarkston School District taxpayers are being pushed to support more debt, which is something most cannot afford. Please vote no on the school bond.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Where is honest debate?
My wife and I submitted our opinion regarding the Clarkston High School bond in a letter to the editor to the Tribune and it was published in the April 2 edition.
On April 10, we received the following letter with a nasty picture of our home and our persons from a cowardly supporter of the CHS bond: “Boo hoo! I built this ugly f---ing 5,000 square foot monstrosity for me and my Q-tip headed wife to rot in, and now they want us to pay TAXES to help build a better school so that the children of our community have access to a more advanced learning environment to keep up with the rest of the civilized world? HOW DARE THEY! WE’RE ELDERLY WE’RE ON A FIXED INCOME! The world will be better off when old, stingy a--h--es like you finally kick the bucket.”
What has happened to honest debate in this country? Does this cowardly individual, who failed to reveal their name so that a fair debate might take place, represent any other supporters of the CHS bond? I sure hope not.
Do others feel as this coward does, that the world will be better off when old people like us finally kick the bucket?
Oh my. God forgive and save this person.
Val and Paula Mundell
Clarkston
Opposition must be heard
In regard to this statement about the Clarkston High School bond, “While there is no organized opposition,” this is our response.
Local media has focused on the promotional, paid aspect of reporting on the bond with little regard for each individual’s right to express opinions, comments and valid alternatives to this project. A letter to the editor feels more like being patronized rather than being an influencing contribution and is limited to 250 words compared to almost daily articles, some of which are on the front page above the fold, and impressive, but not accurate, ads.
Each “individual” in opposition has asked questions, researched, fact-checked and made attempts to be heard. Selective reference to any opposition has downplayed its existence. Where’s the fairness in the way this bond has been presented to the voting public?
Instead, those being paid to promote and provide brochures, ads and signs throughout the valley to convince everyone that the consequences of this endeavor will do no harm and solve all the problems in the education of our community’s children, are getting all the press, and that’s a fact.
Parents are turning to home schooling, charter schools and other means of educating their children in order to avoid the lack of focus on true learning. And the consequences of this bond, and its 25-year financial impact on families, will certainly not improve their lives and future.
“Individuals” wanting different perspectives on the bond issue may visit Clarkston Washington High School Bond on Facebook.
Jack and Pat Worle
Clarkston
Get huge donors for CHS
It’s interesting how I read the April 8 Tribune article about DA Davidson regarding Clarkston High School bond.
People, I hope you understand what DA Davidson was explaining regarding the bond. If property values go up in value, the bond rate will be adjusted down. If property values go down in value, the bond rate will be adjusted up.
Either way, DA Davidson says we all will be paying the same increased amount for this bond over the next 25 years. Renters who rent, your rent will be increased.
Is this significant increased “cost” affordable for many great people in our valley? My trends believe this will bring financial hardship on many people. If not-for-profit organizations (such as Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston), who are partially tax-exempt from paying property taxes, support this bond, I wonder where are their huge donations for this bond?
I encourage the majority of people to vote no on this bond and, over the next five years, this committee that is trying to sell this bond strive to get huge donors like Tri-State Memorial Hospital to be huge donors.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
Regardless of the snake oil the Clarkston School District board and its accomplices are peddling, they want us to mortgage our future so they can finance a new building.
Would education at Clarkston High School be one iota better for having spent $80 million-plus on a new building? Not for the students. But perhaps hoodwinked voters would be “educated.”
During the 1910s and 1920s, John Dewey and other socialists replaced the one-room schoolhouse with schools run according to the Gary Plan. Such schools, also called “platoon schools,” are socialist. Their objective is to brainwash the public and promote socialist thinking.
It worked. Millions of Americans swallow the blarney foisted on us by corporations, politicians and the media. Thousands of small businesses were bankrupted during the COVID-19 fear campaign because we sheep swallowed the narrative.
The one-room schoolhouse, however archaic it may seem, actually educated. A search for “1895 8th grade final exam” reveals the questions asked on that exam. How many Clarkston High or college graduates could pass that test today?
Without technology, the one-room schoolhouse did a better job than modern schools.
Pew Research gathered the results of today’s high school tests. American 15-year-olds placed 24th in reading and science, and 39th in mathematics (pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/02/15/u-s-students-internationally-math-science).
On that basis alone I submit that competent roofers can repair the CHS roof and save us from this financial assault.
Vote no on the Clarkston High bond.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
SEL handles own training
In response to Richard Barnes’ April 12 letter, “Let taxpayers decide”: Bea and I, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, are staunch supporters of public education.
We share a strong sense of community in Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Lewiston and elsewhere. We would never look to Clarkston High School, or any other school, to do training specific for SEL. We do that ourselves.
However, we do look for our public schools to provide our children and grandchildren with a solid education that will serve them well throughout their lives.
We are very sensitive to the $79.4 million price tag for a new school, and our pledge is one way to reduce the burden of taxes on others. We feel, at this point, that a new high school is an important part of advancing education, but not the only part.
After all, buildings don’t teach, teachers do. And, it’s respectful of teachers and students to provide them with sound facilities.
Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer
Pullman
Pay it forward
As a member of this community, I believe that it is our responsibility to invest in our schools and provide our students with the resources they need to succeed. By approving the Clarkston High School bond, we are not only investing in our students’ futures but we are also investing in the long-term economic growth of our community.
The benefits of investing in a new school are clear. A modernized school facility will provide our students with the tools and resources necessary to compete in a rapidly changing economy. The bond will ensure our students have access to the latest technology and innovative learning environments, preparing them for successful careers in various industries.
Further, the bond will give us a chance to build a safe and secure school, ensuring that our students are protected in the event of an emergency. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students should be a top priority. Finally, a new school will attract new families to our area, creating jobs, stimulating local businesses and increasing property values.
I urge all residents to approve the school bond. Together, we can ensure that our community remains strong and vibrant for generations to come.
Robin Albers
Clarkston
I’ll vote yes for CHS bond
I’m frugal. Ask my brother-in-law. Ask my wife. They’ll tell you it’s “Scotch blood” or something like that. Yet, I am proud to have the opportunity to help build a new high school.
Most of my tax dollars vanish to somewhere across our great nation or the world and, frankly, I relish the chance to see them spent right here in my own town.
I ran some numbers. The average home in Asotin County has an assessed value of $178,100. That’s the assessed value, not market value. (Let’s not confuse those numbers.) Anyway, if the bond costs $2.42 per $1,000, that comes out to $36 per month. That’s basically a trip to Arby’s.
And the project has received nearly $2 million in private funding. That’s going to reduce the tax liability even further.
If Washington state required only a simple majority (as most states do), this bond would have passed in 2017, the school would be finished and we’d be that much closer to having it paid for.
We have a chance to get it done this time and it may be the best chance we’ll ever see. Let’s do this for our community and our future. Scotch blood or not, I’ll be voting yes.
Jeff Marshall
Clarkston
Vote yes on Clarkston bond
April 25 may be one of the most important dates in Clarkston’s history. The voters are being asked to approve a bond levy to replace part of the high school. Why? The facility being torn down is more than 70 years old and the cost to remodel or retrofit is more than a new facility ... .
Did you know the combined school levy (bond plus special levy) will be less than it was 10 years ago? To be able to provide the technology and career-focused education for our kids, new facilities are badly needed.
I hear some naysayers out there talk about costs or some part of the plan doesn’t meet what they think should be done. But as someone who has been involved from the beginning, I can tell you this is a well-thought-out process and plan, and every effort has been made to make sure it is a cost-effective plan and a facility that will take us to the next 70 years.
I spent April 8 out knocking on doors, promoting the levy. There was a resounding positive response, so I am hopeful the community sees the need and importance of this levy. The district has applied for a sizeable grant to help offset some of the cost and a capital campaign has been started to raise $10 million to $12 million in private funds to help offset more of the cost ... .
Join me in voting yes on this very important bond levy.
Don McQuary
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
In reading all the opinions in the Tribune, again I have to say vote no.
Looking at articles published Wednesday, since when does a high school need a commons area that is better than Washington State University or the University of Idaho? This is completely insane to spend almost $80 million on a school.
First you need to look at the population in Clarkston. It is so much smaller than Lewiston. Second, we have an aging population here with more retired people than working people.
This makes no sense. People renting don’t pay property tax but, boy, will their rent go up and it’s hard to find affordable housing in the community.
I feel this is not the time to build but to try to repair and look at other options for Clarkston High School. Really, artificial turf for the football field? Come on, people. Get real. We cannot afford this.
Cynthia Kaye
Clarkston
New CHS is too expensive
Here is a comparison of Lewiston’s $59.4 million and Clarkston’s $79.8 school bonds.
Lewiston’s school is 204,000 new and final square feet vs. 138,659 new and 193,590 final square feet for Clarkston’s. Both schools are near student capacity when completed, 1,500 vs. 859. Lewiston pays half at $138 vs. $284 per $100,000 assessed property value per year for 25 years. That is because Lewiston’s tax base is much larger with higher assessed values. I am having a hard time justifying paying double for less.
Clarkston’s average household income is less and 21% are living in poverty. This added expense will force many low-income families, including renters, to make hard decisions. New or existing small businesses could decide it’s cheaper to do business somewhere else.
The claim is, 68 years is too old for a school building and it costs the same to renovate. Therefore, the high school buildings (even those much younger) must be destroyed and replaced, except, of course, the 100-year-old Adams building; it’s special. With seven schools in the district and about a 70-year lifespan, the math is easy.
We need to replace one school every 10 years on average. We have a problem because these are the estimated ages in years of the other seven schools in the district: Grantham, 70; Heights, 32; Highland, 32; Parkway, 70; Lincoln Middle, 52; school district building and Home Alliance on Chestnut Street, about 70 but unknown. Maybe the three old schools can survive long enough to pass another expensive bond.
Theresa Taylor
Clarkston
Prohibition doesn’t work
On Feb 12, the Tribune published a John Rosemond commentary about mental health. His doubts illustrate the muddle the profession is in.
Psychologists and regular physicians do not make as much as specialists. They require as much training. Few decide to make less and go into the professions, leading to a constant shortage.
Pharma drugs just seem to deaden brain functions and cause side effects. Sometimes they work and sometimes the patient suffers side effects and drug interactions.
Only the rich can afford therapy. Many others with mental distress turn to street drugs or weed.
Street drugs are prohibited but prohibition does not work. Drugs are too easy to smuggle and the profit is enormous. We could destroy the profit of illegal drugs dealers, distributors and smugglers by legalizing the drugs and letting pharmacies or pot stores distribute recreational drugs with a prescription from a psychologist. Psychologists could help wean them to less-harmful drugs.
If a drug taker could get cheap and safe drugs from a pharmacy, they could pay for an appointment with a psychologist. This would take cash flow from drug dealers and give it to psychologists. It would take the drug problem from the police and help relieve the prison problem.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Help fish bypass dams
Someone from Clarkston wrote in a letter in the April 4 Tribune that there is “a very simple solution ... for fish recovery of a certain species (chinook) ... .” He writes further that dams are not the problem, and one portion of the real problem is predators.
Is he trying to blind the public to the simple fact that the dams are indeed a big part of the problem? The success of predation relies to a considerable extent upon the destruction of the chinook’s natural habitat in both the beginning and end of their life cycle, the God-created rivers. The nearly dead water behind the dams represents the destruction of the salmon’s home and the easy ambush sites for native and alien finned and furred and feathered predators. Dams cause reservoirs and reservoirs mean death to salmon.
Please don’t say we have done all we can short of breaching. How about improved bypass systems? I am not talking fancy but merely basic extra-large. And no crying, “impossible, and too expensive.” Fish ladders to Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams might open thousands of miles of breeding streams in the United States and Canada.
If we can plant visitors on the moon, we can get a salmon up a ladder. Give the fighting fish a fighting chance.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
Vote was uncalled for
I could not believe what the so-called leaders of the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee (Nick Woods and others) did to Lori McCann on March 30.
A vote of no confidence? Where did these dupes go to school? They must have been absent when the fundamental right to due process was discussed. As a bare minimum, Lori was entitled to a reasonable notice as to what they were up to and the opportunity to be heard instead of the six-day notice they gave and the vote in her absence, while she was representing District 6 in Boise. It was not necessary and uncalled for.
I have always believed those elected to the Legislature owed an allegiance to the people in their districts. Not to some damn central committee or the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Those who voted to “nail” Lori with a vote of no confidence should be totally ashamed of their capricious and undemocratic act. They owe Lori an apology, but we know that will not be forthcoming because of the kind of people they are.
A well-respected political observer told me that Lori was one of the best legislators they had this term in Boise. Now I will take that endorsement over the stuff that came from the central committee.
Steve Rice
Lewiston