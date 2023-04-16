As a member of this community, I believe that it is our responsibility to invest in our schools and provide our students with the resources they need to succeed. By approving the Clarkston High School bond, we are not only investing in our students’ futures but we are also investing in the long-term economic growth of our community.
The benefits of investing in a new school are clear. A modernized school facility will provide our students with the tools and resources necessary to compete in a rapidly changing economy. The bond will ensure our students have access to the latest technology and innovative learning environments, preparing them for successful careers in various industries.
Further, the bond will give us a chance to build a safe and secure school, ensuring that our students are protected in the event of an emergency. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students should be a top priority. Finally, a new school will attract new families to our area, creating jobs, stimulating local businesses and increasing property values.
I urge all residents to approve the school bond. Together, we can ensure that our community remains strong and vibrant for generations to come.
Robin Albers
Clarkston
I’ll vote yes for CHS bond
I’m frugal. Ask my brother-in-law. Ask my wife. They’ll tell you it’s “Scotch blood” or something like that. Yet, I am proud to have the opportunity to help build a new high school.
Most of my tax dollars vanish to somewhere across our great nation or the world and, frankly, I relish the chance to see them spent right here in my own town.
I ran some numbers. The average home in Asotin County has an assessed value of $178,100. That’s the assessed value, not market value. (Let’s not confuse those numbers.) Anyway, if the bond costs $2.42 per $1,000, that comes out to $36 per month. That’s basically a trip to Arby’s.
And the project has received nearly $2 million in private funding. That’s going to reduce the tax liability even further.
If Washington state required only a simple majority (as most states do), this bond would have passed in 2017, the school would be finished and we’d be that much closer to having it paid for.
We have a chance to get it done this time and it may be the best chance we’ll ever see. Let’s do this for our community and our future. Scotch blood or not, I’ll be voting yes.
Jeff Marshall
Clarkston
Vote yes on Clarkston bond
April 25 may be one of the most important dates in Clarkston’s history. The voters are being asked to approve a bond levy to replace part of the high school. Why? The facility being torn down is more than 70 years old and the cost to remodel or retrofit is more than a new facility ... .
Did you know the combined school levy (bond plus special levy) will be less than it was 10 years ago? To be able to provide the technology and career-focused education for our kids, new facilities are badly needed.
I hear some naysayers out there talk about costs or some part of the plan doesn’t meet what they think should be done. But as someone who has been involved from the beginning, I can tell you this is a well-thought-out process and plan, and every effort has been made to make sure it is a cost-effective plan and a facility that will take us to the next 70 years.
I spent April 8 out knocking on doors, promoting the levy. There was a resounding positive response, so I am hopeful the community sees the need and importance of this levy. The district has applied for a sizeable grant to help offset some of the cost and a capital campaign has been started to raise $10 million to $12 million in private funds to help offset more of the cost ... .
Join me in voting yes on this very important bond levy.
Don McQuary
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
In reading all the opinions in the Tribune, again I have to say vote no.
Looking at articles published Wednesday, since when does a high school need a commons area that is better than Washington State University or the University of Idaho? This is completely insane to spend almost $80 million on a school.
First you need to look at the population in Clarkston. It is so much smaller than Lewiston. Second, we have an aging population here with more retired people than working people.
This makes no sense. People renting don’t pay property tax but, boy, will their rent go up and it’s hard to find affordable housing in the community.
I feel this is not the time to build but to try to repair and look at other options for Clarkston High School. Really, artificial turf for the football field? Come on, people. Get real. We cannot afford this.