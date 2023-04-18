U.S. needs a militia system
People who say the Second Amendment is not an individual right are dead wrong. The purpose of the Second Amendment is the security of a free state. To ensure that, we need a militia system, or we need a return to one.
To ensure a militia is well-regulated or well-functioning, it has to be armed. The amendment states “... the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
An unarmed militia cannot fulfill its reason for existence. The National Guard is not the militia, but only one organized faction of it.
The government cannot provide arms for all the people should someday all the people need to be armed. We saw this failure in 1917 and 1941 as the nation entered war and new recruits were armed with broomsticks in training. Had the Japanese invaded the West Coast, the military leaders at the time said they could not have been stopped until the Mississippi River and the only arms that would have opposed them would have largely been civilian-owned.
And this is why they are seeking to disarm us now: When Russia or China invades us, they won’t have the gun-behind-every-blade-of-grass problem the Japanese would have faced. If Russia and China can defeat our Navy — they are working on that problem now — and they invade, please don’t fire at the Russian troops. They won’t force anything on us our own government is not actively trying to force on us now.
Mike Dietz
Kamiah
Don’t feed the beast
It’s insidious and perverse for a news organization, even the commentary wing thereof, to say things it knows to be untrue.
It’s insidious and perverse of Fox News to have done so regarding the 2020 election.
Whether or not that insidious perversion defamed Dominion Voting Systems is for the courts to decide.
Both Fox’s Tucker Carlson and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow have won past defamation on the grounds of being commentators and entertainers, not journalists. This case seems different — more pervasively packed with prevarication — than those but the results might end up the same.
Such practices remain ethically deplorable no matter the ramifications in court.
The same goes for the untrue statements knowingly made by the Tribune’s Opinion. Marty Trillhaase grossly “misstating” the amount of money earmarked by the CHIPs Act in order to smear Jim Risch leaps to mind (Tribune 7/29/22).
The only difference is scale: If Fox News is Harvey Weinstein then the Tribune is Anthony Weiner.
The worst thing Fox News has done is make prime time commentary shows a huge success — too huge not to influence its competitors.
Combined with the news networks’ imitators of “The Today Show” and “Nightline,” there’s little time left for straight news.
I believe in free markets but that doesn’t mean having to like everything that results from them.
The networks’ “Tucker Maddows” are there because of viewership and as long as commentary-driven journalism sells airtime, that’s what you’ll get.
Stop feeding the beast; watch or read something else.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
