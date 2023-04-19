Guns issue continues
The issue over guns in our society is ongoing and I don’t know if it will ever be resolved. Part of the problem is the absolutist attitude of many people on both sides of the dispute.
Sunshine in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 1:45 am
Guns issue continues
The issue over guns in our society is ongoing and I don’t know if it will ever be resolved. Part of the problem is the absolutist attitude of many people on both sides of the dispute.
Some of the right-wing crazies take the absolutist view that you can’t ban any gun or part of a gun or else gun rights will all go away.
As an attorney, I am familiar with the “slippery slope” principle. It is a legal concept but is nowhere near as absolute as the National Rifle Association wants it to be. On the other side are crazy people who want to ban all guns and that, of course, is equally wrong, especially considering the Second Amendment guarantees the right to own and bear arms.
There are many legitimate reasons to own guns, but just not as many as some of the crazies on the right want to say there are. The argument over guns is so intense that many silly ideas come to light, desperately put forth by people who are afraid their guns will be taken away.
I am making this discourse because I want to address what I have long thought is a very silly argument: that we need to arm everyone so the bad guys with guns can be stopped by the good guys with guns. The fact is many people just aren’t gunfighters and expecting them to confront an armed crazy shooting up, say, a school, is not realistic.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
They only want power
Stuart Stevens, longtime former Republican election strategist and author of “It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” knows many in the GOPer confederacy of dunces intimately: He was responsible for getting them elected, which he has certainly come to regret.
Stevens says the Republicans never had any ideals or goals other than winning elections and obtaining power by any means whatsoever. Witness the 2020 bozo circus.
Stevens says the GOPers are totally uninterested in governing; they want to rule. He says they have zero system of government other than spreading lies and disinformation and attacking their opponents.
For eight years, President Barack Obama asked the Republicans to come up with an alternative to Obamacare and they couldn’t. They were incapable. President Joe Biden has presented his budget to the GOPers and asked them to respond with one of their own for budget negotiations. It will never happen. They’re incapable.
All the GOPers are capable of doing is caterwauling about how unfairly their ignominious guru of grunt is being treated, as they attack Mickey Mouse and the LGBTQ community, while trying to subpoena photos of Hunter Biden’s penis and exert extraterrestrial authority over the vaginas of every woman in America.
Stevens says the only thing to do with today’s Republican Party is “burn it to the ground.”
After 50-plus years operating at the highest echelons of the insane clown posse, he oughta know.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.