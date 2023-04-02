We can’t afford bond
Think long and hard before voting for the bond to finance the building of a new Clarkston High School.
We have one of the cheapest houses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and this levy would add $300 a year to our property taxes.
It’s getting extremely difficult to find an affordable rental while grocery prices and gas prices — as well as everything else — are on the rise. Do you really want to add this much expense to the backs of people who are already having a hard time?
The Clarkston School District should be able to come up with a less expensive way to educate our kids. Renters are going to be on the hook the same as everyone else when their landlords raise rents by $30 a month or more to cover the expense of this bond.
Sherry Cook
Clarkston
I’m voting no on CHS
In regard to the bond for a new Clarkston High School, I have to vote no.
Looking at all the options, I have no other choice, with the current property taxes and having to still be paying for the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center. Next is the new jail, and then the school.
Half of the population in Clarkston are renters who pay no property taxes. Then you have others who are retired and are on a fixed income, and cannot afford to pay any more taxes.
I, for one, do not want to go back to working full time after 50 years of hard work and paying taxes, to then pay more taxes for a $73 million school.
More people should get out and get a job and try to make their lives better instead of depending on the help of the state to get them through month to month. This, in itself, is frustrating as it’s a generational problem. I’m tired of paying, paying, paying and seeing nothing in return.
Cynthia Kaye
Clarkston
Justice is not binary
Criminal trial juries properly can choose between guilty and not guilty. But justice is not binary; it has a distributed middle. A judge might be guided to an intermediary stance: “But he is our son.”
If America were compassionate, as all religious leaders require us to be, we would long since have had free mental health care. At present, you must be well off to get such care, not leaving it to police and courts to clean up the acting-out debris of school shootings and stabbings.
In my example, our four beautiful children of the cosmos might still be alive. Think of the toll the grief of victims’ loved ones puts on all of us. Think of the free care they will not get. Nationwide, there are many thousands of unhelped mourners.
Bryan Kohberger might, himself, be finishing his Ph.D., loving, connected, like the alleged victims. All five of them are beloved sons and daughters of the universe.
We should all read and reread the hell our low tax rates on the rich have subjected him and us to. It was extensively reported in this paper recently.
This is not a directive to our criminal court. Justice is guided by written boundaries; just now firing squads are written down as possible outcomes. So be it.
But we could relieve police and courts of this bloody botch and fund possible prophylactic justice: justice with foresight, not just hindsight.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Vote no on CHS bond
The Clarkston High School bond that is about to be voted on will negatively impact every citizen in Asotin County if passed.
We all know Asotin County does not have the population tax base to pay for a $79 million to $90 million expenditure.
We all know that inflation during the past two-plus years is eating away at our income and making it very difficult for most to even cover basic needs. Those living paycheck to paycheck are discovering they no longer can even do this, and are going into debt just to meet their basic needs. Everything we need for just survival is impacted by inflation and excessive spending by our city, county, state and federal agencies.
I recently asked a high ranking school official the question: What other alternatives to spending $79 million were explored that could be shown to me. The answer was, “That’s a good question. I don’t really have anything to show you.”
My wife and I will see a $3,800 increase in property tax if this bond passes (a 25% increase). Our property tax levy will result in a payment of more than $1,300 per month if this bond passes. This equates to a rental or house payment each month.
Let’s stop the lunacy on spending now. Please vote no on the CHS bond in April.
Val and Paula Mundell
Clarkston
Vote yes for new CHS
My three brothers and I all are Bantam alumni, and my two daughters will graduate from Clarkston High School. I’m writing in support of the CHS bond as a parent and a pediatrician.
The 2019 Community Needs Assessment identified that 21% of Asotin County’s population is older than 65 and 20% of Asotin County’s population is younger than 18.
The same study identified our children ages 14-18 suffer depression at rates a third higher than their peers in the state of Washington. The data revealed that one in three Clarkston 10th graders contemplated suicide and one in four reported feeling bullied.
The design for Clarkston High School will give educators and school staff members proper lines of sight to monitor student behavior and intervene when appropriate. The new building also will offer indoor spaces for students to gather and create social and emotional connections that contribute to their mental and emotional wellbeing.
Not every kid fits into a 1950s-style educational program. The concept design reflects the new vision for education at CHS, which will introduce Bantam students to a wide range of occupational opportunities. I have seen struggling students come into my clinic with a new light in their eyes after being introduced to aluminum welding or a medical training course that gave them a reason to keep showing up to school.
It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to build a school. Join me in voting yes for CHS.
Darby Lynch
Clarkston
Now is time for new CHS
As a lifelong Clarkston resident, a Clarkston High graduate and school board president, I am vested in this community and know the pressing need for a new high school.
This is not a want, this is a necessity to help our students and community stay relevant and prosper in today’s environment. Just as our local industries invest in their facilities and our farmers invest in their equipment, we too as patrons of the Clarkston School District must invest in our facilities and children.
The cost is not lost on anyone involved. We’ve missed the opportunity on previous bonds and the cost goes up. With every year that goes by, another class of students misses out on the opportunity for an enhanced career and technical education. Our teachers and staff are ready to revolutionize education in Clarkston. The plan and partnerships are in place to help our students succeed during and after, but we need the facility and tools to make this happen.
We want to build a quality school that will last generations. People who tell you this isn’t needed or is bureaucracy at its best don’t get it. There are local people who live and work here, who understand that the time is now to build a new high school for Clarkston, a great, high-quality facility with no frills.
I thinks it’s important to remember that we may be voting on a building , but we are more importantly voting on the children of our community.
Dennis Lenz
Clarkston
Urging a yes vote for CHS
I’m not a big fan of adding taxes onto others, let alone myself. It’s never easy to pay one’s bills as they seem to increase way more than decrease, which requires one to manage closer the expenses as a retired person.
I could return to the workforce to increase income but, to be honest, at 73 not many reasonable employment opportunities are attainable. I’ve become accustomed to tinkering around the house and garden and spring is a comin’. So that means I use my savings wisely, and cut back more on apple pie ala mode which keeps my profile casting a wee bit less shadow outside.
I graduated from Clarkston High School in 1968 (the best class still). Our father was able to see, from his 1956 Ford, his last son walk across the outdoor stage to receive a diploma. He wasn’t able to be in the audience as his physical challenges limited getting closer. He passed away a couple of months later, but left me with a sentiment that he was proud of my accomplishment and thankful to see it even from a distance.
As a farmer, he understood that producing a crop took hard work, perseverance and input of money for equipment, seed, etc. He applied that strategy by supporting schools, teachers and students to send the next crop off into the world.
And so I’m committed to and urging all who can, vote yes for the new Clarkston High School for our communities and our youths’ future.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Freedom does matter
I drove by a house recently with a sign in front that read, “Freedom matters.”
It got me wondering if this person feels that freedom matters to those who want to walk hand-in-hand with a person of the same sex and maybe marry that person? Or if this person feels that freedom matters for those who want to read what they want to read? Or if this person feels that freedom matters to those who want to walk alongside their friends in a parade? Or if this person feels that freedom matters to women who wish to choose their own medical health needs?
Does freedom really matter to all? I’m sure that’s why this person posted the sign.
Thank you to that person and thanks for reminding us that freedom does matter to all. Good job.
Mary Hites
Lewiston