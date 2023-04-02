What kind of logic is this?
There are politicians working diligently to ban some books from libraries in the name of protecting children. Many of these same politicians work just as hard to fight gun control.
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 1:02 am
What kind of logic is this?
There are politicians working diligently to ban some books from libraries in the name of protecting children. Many of these same politicians work just as hard to fight gun control.
Thank God for that sort of logic. It allowed Florida first grade teacher Abby Zwerner to pass out in peace when she got shot in class by a 6-year-old, knowing there were no books in the library that some censor might deem harmful.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
We support CHS bond
Thomas Jefferson believed only educated citizens could make the American experiment in self-government succeed. He began the public education push in 1779, and, today, education is within reach of all. It’s important to our children, communities, state and country.
This is why we are writing in support of the bond to renovate Clarkston High School.
When we began working on Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston in 2010, we learned what a wonderful community the valley is. In addition to its natural beauty, there’s a powerful sense of community and civic pride.
Clarkston High School was built nearly 100 years ago. Our community has grown and changed. Students and their families have new needs and expectations, and we’re excited to see the high school taking innovative approaches to meet and exceed those.
Education is one of the most important reasons we pay taxes, along with public services: fire protection, water, roads and safety.
The new school is our commitment to better education for our children, and that serves our entire community. This new school project is our opportunity to create closer ties between local businesses and the many continuing education opportunities in the valley and nearby.
Our Founding Fathers had the wisdom to begin with “We the People” with our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, granted by our creator. Education is essential to preserving these rights for our children, and beyond.
This project is our opportunity to continue to build the American dream in our community.
Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer
Pullman
Appalled at gum
As I approached the doors of the beautiful new Lewiston High School, I was appalled at the wads of gum stomped into the new concrete around the school entrance to the gym and auditorium.
Obviously there are too many students who do not appreciate the sacrifice the people of Nez Perce County made to erect this magnificient structure.
Ken McLaughlin
Clarkston
