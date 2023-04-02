Seeking financial info
Bryden Canyon Golf Course in Lewiston is a beautiful facility and deserves to be run by a reputable company. However, I question how the contract was approved without showing financials of income generated over the last six months by the existing company.
Several council members requested financials from Tim Barker, parks and recreation director, but were told by Mr. Barker that he did not have the financials available.
If I understood the article correctly, the contract was approved without the requested information. Maybe a review of the records six months from now would be in order. Hopefully Mr. Barker will be able to present the requested information at that time.
Laurie Knopes
Clarkston
WA should pay for schools
The opinion of the Seattle Times published in the March 21 Tribune is surprisingly spot on in the assessment of the funding of our schools that need replaced or repaired. It is disgraceful.
I hope the voters are paying attention to what Washington’s legislative session is producing and how it is to affect future taxes. The county commission can now raise taxes up to 3% per year.
Given that the current economic climate is only worsening, how can this bond possibly pass? Sixty percent to pass is a pretty high bar to achieve.
Let’s all be real: This is unaffordable. My taxes for education will double to $2,085 per year. This is not acceptable on a fixed income. Chastise me if you will; I’m not affluent.
I would like to see the Clarkston School District sue the state after the bond fails. Let’s force a change. We, the people, have the power. Call your representative and demand something be done. Vote no.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston
Keep the right to a trial
The Tribune recently carried a George Will column affirming that 98.5% of federal felony convictions in the U.S. are the result of plea bargains. Some 95% of felony convictions occur in state and local jurisdictions.
The right to a jury trial is the only right affirmed twice, first in the unamended Constitution, and again in our Bill of Rights. And he observes, the practice of coerced guilty plea bargains is morally the same as beating the suspect with rubber truncheons until the person screams, “I confess.”
How have we gotten to this point in America? Did we, the citizens, have a choice?
Do we now have an unwritten “de facto” system of rights, where government convenience and expediency determines what constitutional rights still apply to us as citizens? Our rights are determined by officials as they see fit? Is this how plea bargains became lawful?
Accept that, if you cooperate and plead guilty, you’re offered lenient punishment. Otherwise, if found guilty, you face the harshest possible punishment for inconveniencing the system, by insisting on a trial by jury.
Obviously this evolved system of criminal justice is the American people’s choice. How else is there no voice of protest? How else no media coverage? How else no legislation to correct the injustice?
Allen Parks
Lewiston
Why should anyone care?
An article in the March 25 edition of the Lewiston Tribune addresses the topic of firing squads as an alternative method of execution in the state of Idaho.
In the article, there is concern expressed by the judicial system — including one member of the Supreme Court of the United States — and anesthesiologists about the most humane way of killing death-sentence prisoners. Evidently the preferred drugs for execution are in short supply, in which case alternative drugs can be used that would cause the prisoner to experience “excrutiating pain.”
And so Idaho, as well as other states, has passed legislation that allows firing squads to be used as an alternative method. Again, concern is expressed that the prisoner may experience pain before actually dying.
For the life of me, I cannot figure why the hell anyone would have any concern about the most humane method of giving those inmates a termination of their life that they obviously deserve. Did these individuals give any thoughts about “most humane” when they tortured and/or murdered their victims? Think about it.
Bill Hoene
Clarkston
Thank you Sen. Carlson
The board of directors of the Grangeville Senior Center would like to thank Idaho state Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, for her vote approving funding for the Idaho Commission on Aging.
This includes monies that help support senior meals programs throughout the state. In Grange-ville alone last year, this funding helped us provide more than 19,000 meals, including meals to homebound seniors.
With the efforts of our dedicated staff, donors and volunteers, this program helps keep seniors healthy and in their homes. Thank you.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville