Some cross reactions
Open letter to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley pastors:
For decades, those of us who aren’t Christian have tolerated the Lion’s Club cross with minor grumbling and a shrug. Owing to what seems to have been a practical joke, the cross on the hill appeared upside down for a short period of time April 8. For a few hours, valley Christians got to experience what it’s like to be a non-Christian in the community.
There were two group reactions to the cross fiasco. The first group — and sadly the minority of the community — laughed it off, amused that practical jokers likely got drunk and made poor decisions. The second group — and regrettably the majority of the community — was eager to take up pitchforks, form a lynch mob and go on a literal witch hunt. Social media profiles were scoured, names were bandied about and accusations leveled. Some of those “out for blood” were very likely members of your congregations.
The online mob quickly turned on those who thought it was funny and accused them of religious intolerance. This, all while seemingly oblivious to the fact that they were actively advocating retribution. Many demanded “justice” and some went so far as to suggest hunting down non-Christians for the purpose of inflicting physical harm.
I am curious to hear, from a pastor’s perspective, what lessons this experience might hold for the community.
Khaliela Wright
Potlatch
The well benefits all
“The Parable of the Village Well” for Rick Rogers.
Once upon a time, a small village had a well that provided water for the entire community. The village government built and maintained the well, and all villagers contributed a small portion of their income to ensure the well’s upkeep.
One day, a newcomer arrived in the village. He built a house with its own water source and didn’t need to use the village well. The newcomer refused to contribute to the well’s maintenance, arguing that he didn’t need it and shouldn’t have to pay for it.
As time passed, the well began to show signs of wear and tear. The villagers noticed the water was becoming less clean, and the well’s structure was deteriorating. They approached the newcomer and asked him to reconsider his decision not to contribute, explaining that the well provided benefits beyond just water. It was a gathering place for the community, helped in times of drought and ensured that everyone had access to water even if their personal supply failed.
The newcomer eventually understood that the well symbolized the community’s shared responsibility to provide for the well-being of all its members. He realized that although he didn’t directly use the well, its presence benefited him indirectly by contributing to the overall health and stability of the village. Ultimately, he agreed to contribute to the well’s maintenance, recognizing that sometimes we must pay for things that benefit the greater good, even if we don’t directly need them.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
There’s only a human race
There’s only one race, the human race.
There are only two genders, male and female.
There’s only one God. Period. God sees no color. We are all children of God.
All of the swamp hog garbage is just that: garbage.
God bless.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai