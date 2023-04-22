Remembering Ron
Ron Karlberg passed away April 8. He was an awfully good guy who I enjoyed serving with on the Nez Perce County Historical Society board.
Talking with him about local history and our growing up years was fun. He was an outstanding Bengal athlete at Lewiston High School where he was an All-American football quarterback, a basketball starter and a great hitter on the baseball team. He played a year of minor league baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He spent his professional education career at Lewiston High School where he had graduated in 1958. He taught history and was the football coach until he became the vice principal.
Ron and I both liked writing local history articles and because of that, plus our work for the historical society and museum, we both received the state of Idaho’s Esto Perpetua Award.
I want to tell you a little about some of Ron’s articles published in the society’s Golden Age Journal. He wrote about roads like the 18th Street Bridge, the Lewiston Hill, and the Snake River and Ninth Street grades. He wrote about LHS teachers like his coach Gabby Williams and music-band director J. Ross Woods, World War II flight surgeon Dr. William Jacobs and local dog Bo. Events and things he wrote about were the World War II ship, the Lewiston Victory, a long Legion baseball game, double features at the Roxy and the KOZE Radio history.
May you rest in peace with your wife and son, Ron.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
There’s no climate crisis
I wonder if these climate activists are ever going to show any evidence that we have a climate crisis. No, because there is none.
When you listen to President Joe Biden, Al Gore, John Kerry, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Greta Thunberg, it is easy to see the lack of understanding about the climate. The average temperature in the U.S. has increased 1.8 degrees in the past 100 years and another report claimed a .6% increase in the past 50 years. Carbon emissions in the U.S. have been greatly reduced in our lifetime.
Many Americans are good stewards of the environment. Soil erosion on our farms has been reduced by better farming practices. Nongovernmental scientists have said if the U.S. had zero carbon emissions, it would have no impact on environment. The climate changes every year and will probably continue to change in the future.
If you are concerned about the climate, go talk to China, India and the other major polluters in the world.
As exposed by Tucker Carlson, the insurrection on Jan. 6 was a farce. It did not happen. Don’t forget to watch the two-tiered system of justice led by Alvin Bragg.
Jerry R. Linehan
Clarkston
Appreciates article
I want to thank the Lewiston Tribune, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and reporter Monica Carrillo-Casas for the thoughtful article headlined “Breaking barriers: Moscow families open up about living with Down syndrome” in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day. I also want to thank Jordan and Nic Roesler, and Shawndi Schroedl, Darci Schroedl and A’Reian Wright for sharing their stories.
Many people have emailed voicing their appreciation of the article, including one woman who is a forest owner. She wrote that she likes the forest analogy as she ponders the issues about diversity and sustainability in her forest. That got me thinking about a bumper sticker I once saw that read, “The soul of our nation is tied to how well we treat our most vulnerable members.” I would add “and each other.”
Inclusion of all people regardless of developmental disability, color, age, race, religion, gender is a basic human right and essential for a resilient, sustainable democracy.
I would also want to let you know that there is a local chapter of a wonderful organization called Ds Connections Northwest working to support and connect families with a Down syndrome diagnosis, as well as providing current and accurate information. Here is the URL of this group: dsconnectionsnw.org. Check it out and let others know, too. Thank you and have a gentle day, everyone.
Tina Baldwin
Moscow