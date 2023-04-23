Seeking more world news
It used to be the very first page of the newspaper was about world and national news. The Tribune of April 11 had as a headliner, an article that consumed approximately three-fourths of a page (over the course of two pages), recapping letters to the editor concerning the Clarkston High School bond issue.
On Page 2, way down near the bottom, was a three-paragraph article about China being poised to take over Taiwan, inching us closer to war in the Pacific. The bond issue is important, but we already saw the letters.
On the subject of dam breaching, if we’re serious about free-flowing rivers, how about starting at the mouth of the Columbia River and work upstream, since hydroelectric power doesn’t seem to be terribly important to the breaching advocates? Plus, the loss of recreation can’t be any more important on the Columbia than it was to me when I was able to take advantage of it here.
I’m glad the Asotin County Commission has drafted and submitted a letter opposing breaching. Thank you for that.
Brian Yochum
Clarkston
Obsessed with own power
After reading the Tribune’s Letters to the Editor April 2, some readers are amused by Danny Radakovich’s obtuse linguistic style and his veracity. The term “butt ignorant” defines this submission accurately.
Is Danny unaware that Alvin Bragg has released many career criminals from jail, resulting in an immediate increase in crime of all types — rape, murder, assault, robbery and general mayhem — which Alvin Bragg chooses to ignore?
Even though two other prosecutors correctly decided not to prosecute Donald Trump, Bragg is spending all resources available on a case that is two years beyond the statute of limitations. Rep. Jim Jordan has every right to demand that Bragg appear to testify under oath before his committee to answer for his actions. Bragg’s employer is immaterial.
Danny should know that laws passed by Idaho legislators apply to Idaho citizens living within state boundaries. All states possess sovereignty as individual entities. It seems that Danny is “overly impressed” or obsessed with his own power.
Glenn Rickey
Kooskia
Responding to Marcus
Ruth Marcus’ argument against the election of judges warrants a response.
Instead of discussing the pros and cons implicated by each approach, she points to the Wisconsin campaign where millions of dollars were spent by each candidate while playing fast and loose with the ethics standards governing judicial campaigns.
That logic is akin to arguing presidents should not be elected because two recent presidents have been impeached.
Anyone who thinks appointing judges removes the process from politics must believe Rumpelstiltskin actually turned straw into gold.
Two sitting Supreme Court judges were credibly accused of sexual harassment or assault. Their appointments were confirmed on a strictly partisan vote.
Does anyone think the governor is not lobbied by political allies regarding judicial appointments? We do not know who the supporters are or their motives.
Spoiler alert: There are bad judges who are lazy, rude or not up to the demands of the office. If the voters think a judge is too lax on child sex abusers, they have every right to decide if he or she should continue in office.
Marcus does not explain how the public could get rid of an appointed judge or why they should be denied that right.
It is human nature to answer to those who helped them achieve their professional goals. Would you rather have judges who must answer to the public who elects them or to a partisan governor who appoints them? These are the issues Marcus should have discussed.
We deserved better.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Appreciate foundation
Thank you to Avista Foundation for its generous donation to the Grangeville Senior Center to help with their flooring replacement project.
As a small, nonprofit organization, we rely on donations such as this to continue providing senior meal and medical equipment services to our community. Thank you.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville Senior Center board member
Grangeville
Save money, cut pollution
When I was a kid, my dad and mom taught me how important it is to save money. So I was immediately interested when I saw we can now save significant amounts of money when modifying our home and reduce carbon pollution at the same time.
New tax incentives are available for things like adding insulation, installing better windows and doors, and buying induction stoves
I have never liked electric stoves; they are too slow heating and cooling. But as soon as my wife and I saw our new induction stove boil water twice as fast as our gas stove and quit heating almost instantly, we started broadcasting our appliance love to anyone who listened. Starting next year, if your income is less than about $79,000 area median income, Inflation Reduction Act discounts and tax rebates could cover the entire cost of an induction stove.
Up to 20% of the money average families spend heating their homes is wasted by air leakage. Weatherization on leakier houses can save up to 35% on heating costs. The IRS has a 30% tax credit of up to $1,200 per year for things like home energy audits, insulation, air sealing, and increased-efficiency doors and windows. Similar or greater incentives will be available next year as discounts for low- or middle-income households.
These changes allow us to save money, bring more jobs into our area and reduce carbon pollution. What a breath of fresh air. Learn more from this IRS 25C/25D residential energy factsheet: bit.ly/25cEnergyGuide.
Mac Cantrell
Moscow
Disaster averted
I had an electrical fire at my house April 11 because of a faulty outlet. I somehow got the breaker back on, which caused smoke to fill my house.
The three minutes waiting for the fire department to show up was very nerve-wracking. They were so quick to respond and it turned out it was just a frayed wire. Thanks so much for what they do.
On the back side, I was told not to turn on my electricity until an electrician showed up. This was at 3:30 in the afternoon. Flerchinger Electric was there on the spot, and pulled wire and we were OK by 6 p.m.
Thanks to all who averted what could have been a disaster.
Robert Wright
Lewiston
Kindness was welcomed
Recently, I witnessed a Lewiston Fire Department engine respond to my neighbors’ house while I was working in my yard. The cause for the call was rapidly resolved and one of the engineers approached me and offered his assistance.
I must have looked like the proverbial “cat stuck in a tree” but in reality, I was just an “old guy” not strong enough to accomplish the task I was attempting.
These gentlemen assisted me and shared conversation. I’d like to thank the captain and his crew for helping my neighbor and for this random act of kindness extended to me. I can only hope, as the city searches for a new Lewiston Fire Department chief, the individual chosen will have the same focus on service to this wonderful community.
Rick Tierney
Lewiston
Legislature didn’t help
I’m breathing a sigh of relief that the Idaho Legislature is finally through ruining the state of Idaho for its citizens.
They’ve managed to muck up much of what should be personal choices and no one else’s business except whose business it is, but at least librarians won’t be going to jail.
I don’t have to go into it all though, because John Rusche’s commentary in the April 12 edition of the Lewiston Tribune says it all very eloquently. As a former Idaho legislator for six terms, Rusche knows the business inside and out. “... The bills from this Idaho legislative session have been difficult to understand from a public service view point,” he writes. That’s because most of them don’t make any sense. People should read Rusch’s column. It’ll make you wonder what the heck just happened.
Nothing was done to help those who need help with property taxes, federal money meant for education was squandered and personal decisions were swept out of the hands of those who should be making them. But, boy, is the Freedom Foundation going to give them good scores when it comes to getting reelected.
What’s really scary is that this Legislature can call themselves back into session whenever they want to finish whatever shenanigans they started and didn’t get finished, because the people passed legislation that allows them to do that.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Story was suspect
Your headline regarding “Gun deaths of children up 50%” in the April 12 Tribune was alarming. But wait: Its place is Atlanta and it uses some Atlanta numbers but says “... according to a national research study.”
Did the reporter forget to use actual children numbers in the nation? I sure missed them. Did it mean 20 deaths or up to 30 deaths?
No valid U.S. numbers were given. Did it also refer to gang killings, initiations that require shooting someone and drive-by shootings by illegally possessed firearms? I’m sure the reporter realized that criminals will always have firearms. So, maybe this story isn’t just about parents who leave their firearms laying around or mental cases who purchase a firearm “legally”?
Given these questions, I think the Tribune has a responsibility to say “this story is suspect” and shouldn’t be used as the lead story on page one with an alarming headline. Also ask yourselves if the Tribune wants to be part of the media people no longer trust.
My challenge to you is to be an editor and not a lemming, or maybe lemon.
Bob Taylor
Clarkston
Right to health care
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow share many of the same values, including everyone’s right to reproductive health care and freedom.
Washington shares a border with Idaho, a state with a total abortion ban and where providers can be charged with a felony for providing abortion care. This extreme law that criminalizes reproductive rights is leading to an increase of Idahoans crossing the border to Washington for abortion services.
CCUCC and UUCP will continue to work together to advocate for reproductive justice as a human right. The Planned Parenthood Clinic in Pullman provides access to reproductive health care, including abortions.
CCUCC and UUCP believe this is an important public health service. As faith leaders, we respect everyone’s ability to make their own deeply personal health care decisions without political and government intrusion or moral judgement.
The Rev. Gary Jewell
Interim pastor, Community Congregational United Church of Christ
Pullman
The Rev. Elizabeth Stevens
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse
Moscow
Return to old system
In the past there was an easy way to submit a “letter to the editor” and it was easy to verify your identity as you posted a comment.
But now you need to jump through hoops to be able to submit a letter and even then you may be denied because of what the editor claims is a lack of verification.
Please go back to the old system where we could submit a comment from within our account instead of forcing probably many to not bother to comment because of the difficulty.
It will be interesting to see if this comment is posted as it criticizes the current editor.
I had to post publicly my name, address and telephone number to try to post this comment, whereas under the old system it was handled internally rather than forcing commenters to post their personal details in a public email.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Grizzly bears not recovered
Grizzly bears are a living expression of wilderness in the West. In Idaho, between 60 and 80 grizzlies occupy two corners of the state: West Yellowstone and the upper Panhandle. But they are on the move.
In 2019, at least three bears were seen in the Clearwater, with one denning south of Grangeville on the South Fork, the first in perhaps 70 years.
Recently, at Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment’s Wolf-Grizzly Summit in Lewiston, researchers and activists talked about the present and future of the species, and the importance of protecting bears moving into central Idaho.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are the northern half of the largest, intact wildlands of the lower 48 states, known as the Big Wild. The Big Wild has been called the “Grizzly bear promised land” by bear researchers Dave Mattson and Louisa Willcox. It is roughly halfway between Yellowstone and Glacier National parks, the only significant population of grizzlies south of Canada. Three isolated grizzly “nations” could become one robust population.
Central Idaho can support roughly 500-1,100 bears. For context, a population of 2,500-9,000 wild grizzlies is the minimum for long-term recovery in the lower 48 (1,800 are currently estimated). Researcher Mike Bader, present at the summit, showed that north central Idaho has excellent denning habitat to support them.
Until grizzly bears occupy the Big Wild, they will not be recovered in the lower 48.
The push to delist grizzly bears is a blatant attempt to ignore science and give concessions to special interests against predators.
Paul Busch
Membership and Development director, Friends of the Clearwater
Moscow
Gunmen don’t care
Notice to Republican mothers: The gunmen don’t give a damn if you’re a Democrat or Republican. You need to stand up for your children and grandchildren before it’s too late.
Vote against any GOP politician who does not support gun reform. Something like 48% of Republicans support gun reform.
Do it for the children.
Jeff Hagemann
Lewiston
Now is a good time for CHS
We have been in Clarkston for the last few Clarkston High School bonds. At every bond cycle, I hear, “Now is not a good time” from many.
Looking back on the 2011 and 2017 bonds, both would have come at a good time. We would have a new CHS for less cost and we would be well into paying it off. Now is a good time for a new CHS. It will not get any less expensive.
A solid design for the future direction of the CHS Academy Plan has been developed by community members and district staff that addresses modern education needs while minimizing costs. It is a design that promotes the Academy Plan, which will better equip students to be productive citizens whether they go on to a trade school or higher education.
This program will benefit our community by providing employers with young people and families who want to remain in the area. Clarkston needs to remain a thriving community with good business opportunities. A decent, modern high school is part of the backbone of that type of community.
We are a retired couple on a fixed income. Our taxes increased recently with a reassessment. We still believe the bond is worth it. Our boys graduated from CHS and we want them to move back with their families eventually. To move back, they, and many of their peers, want a town that believes in education. We have an excellent school staff. Let’s have a modern high school.
Chris Bunce
Clarkston
Bond will empty pockets
Marty Trillhaase, if you are going to ignore all the thousands of talented professionals who make their living breathing new life into virtually everything imaginable, the least you could do is recognize the one point that applies to regular folks. We spend what we can afford.
This is not coming out of your pocket, but it’s certainly going to empty ours. Maybe the Tribune should actually listen and report what those in opposition are saying. A letter of 250 words can’t compete. People are concerned about the financial impact and how this hardship is going to affect their families’ futures. All want the best for their children. But a 25-year-old will be paying for this huge bond until they are 50, not to mention the $80 million that gets spent for interest.
Some say the $80 million, wasted in interest, is simply the cost of doing business. Not so. That’s our tax money and should be used for real needs, not to line a lender’s pocket.
There are too many unanswered questions and very few real facts. You were right when you said the problems with our schools are not going away. But everyone needs to do a much better job of planning how we fix things. What happens when the next district school falls in disrepair for lack of maintenance?
We had hoped that your opinion piece would be an unbiased reality check. You’ve been fair before in your assessments. What happened?
Jack and Pat Worle
Clarkston
Undemocratic letter
Having lived in Lewiston since 1982, all three of our children graduated from Lewiston High School, so I don’t have a dog in the fight across the Snake River in Clarkston.
However, it seems pretty cowardly and undemocratic to me to send an unsigned letter with photos of a building and its occupants to someone because you disagree with their opinion on a bond issue. Some might consider it an implied threat and, therefore, illegal. Is that what we have sunk to in our society?
Ken Fitzgerald
Lewiston
Support new CHS design
The Southeast Washington Economic Development Association supports the concept design to rebuild Clarkston High School and encourages the community to pass a bond to fund construction of the concept facility.
Since 1985, SEWEDA has led the development of and carried out Southeast Washington’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy through partnerships with the counties we serve, the Washington Department of Commerce and the U.S. Economic Development Association. This strategy serves as a guide for area development and helps regional stakeholders establish a foundation for sustainable growth to build a durable regional economy by promoting innovation and competitiveness.
Workforce development and the need for job-ready employees has consistently been a key initiative identified in our annual CEDS needs assessments for more than a decade. An adequate high school facility with the capability to provide the training environment necessary for the development of a robust workforce is critical for current manufacturing and health care industries as well as growing a more diverse local economy by attracting new ones.
The concept design allows for increased cross-curricular collaboration and internships, which will provide opportunities for community and industry leaders to meet with students, offer guidance and engage them in a variety of internship and apprenticeship programs with the goal of inspiring them to pursue careers in the health, science or arts fields.
SEWEDA is proud to extend support to bring this educational vision to fruition and looks forward to continuing our partnership with the Clarkston School District to bring CHS students into our region’s workforce.
Erika Stricker
Executive director, SEWEDA
Clarkston
Adequate not good enough
I’ve noticed letters opposing the new school keep referring to the current school as adequate. Adequate means good enough, barely meeting requirements.
I know this guy who’s a pretty good guy and leads an adequate life. He went to his doctor that he tolerates; says he’s adequate enough. They checked his blood work; came back adequate. Just good enough to be normal, but not great. His mediocre doctor told him to keep doing the same things; no changes needed. He kept eating an adequate diet and making adequate life choices.
A couple of years go by and his blood gets checked again. The adequate doctor walks in, very serious: “I’m sorry but your adequateness is no longer adequate. You’re very sick and there isn’t any time left to make changes. We waited too long to address your health; we missed the signs.” Luckily, there is a new doctor in town, in a new facility with the latest technology. The new, competent doctor is able to help restore health to our adequate guy. He no longer wants to be adequate and is motivated to go out in the community and do great things.
Adequate schools lead to an adequate education and an adequate community. Great schools provide great opportunities and produce great graduates, resulting in a great community. If your ballot is still sitting on the counter, I ask you: Do you want our children and Clarkston to be adequate or great? Vote yes for our children and our community.
Scott Shelden
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
It’s no surprise the Lewiston Tribune was happy to recommend spending other people’s money for the bond for the new Clarkston High School. The analogy of purchasing a new car or fixing the current car was way off base.
When regular people are evaluating a major purchase, they look at what is affordable. Should they keep the current car or purchase a Chevy and stay within the budget? Regular people don’t blow up their budget and buy the most expensive Cadillac on the car lot, which is what the school board is trying to sell us: a school with all of the bells and whistles. The school board is a bit like dealing with a dishonest used car salesman, telling us whatever we want to hear, as long as the taxpayer is sold.
I’m still puzzled why people outside the district are supporting spending Clarkston School District taxpayers’ money. How many people belonging to “Vote Yes CHS” actually are taxpayers within the district?
I might consider maintaining my old car, or purchasing a new Chevy to replace the old car, but the Cadillac is too expensive. Vote no on the school bond.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Vote yes on CHS bond
As a retired educator and parent of a K-12 Clarkston School District graduate, I am aware of the importance of the upcoming levy to our community.
It is time to say yes to a safe environment where students and staff can achieve their best potential. The proposed plan will reduce the entry points to three points rather than the current 53. Our community needs a thoughtfully designed and constructed learning environment to better prepare the future workforce of Clarkston. I am excited to consider the opportunities for our youth to be educated in the areas of manufacturing, health care, technology and higher education.
I support providing the upcoming generations a safe, secure building that fosters a space for everyone to reach their potential. It is time to say yes to CHS.
Christi Severance
Clarkston
We value hydro power
Letter contributor Julian Matthews from Lapwai wrote, “Why do we taxpayers continue to support these dams on the Snake River while the salmon are being driven to extinction?”
Well, because those of us who use electricity value our valuable hydroelectric power more than salmon. And the dams have been in place since the late 1960s and some of the best runs of fish have taken place since that time. The numbers go up and down, and many rivers do not have concrete restrictions and also show numbers down on the bad years, so look elsewhere for solutions such as predators and nets.
We are blessed in the Northwest to have so many water resources and be able to produce electricity, but yet there is a persistent push for wind generators and solar panels. Look no further than California to see how that is working out. They have thousands of them costing $4 million each, and the turbine has to spin continually for seven years just to replace the energy it took to manufacture it while leaking oil down the pedestal only to have it wear out in fewer than 10 years and then be buried in massive landfills.
Liberals destroy everything they get close to. Another good example is the fact that God created two genders and they have fictionally created the other 32 genders in a feel-good gesture to the gay community.
John Webb
Reubens