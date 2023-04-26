Article affirmed goodness
Sunday morning I bought a copy of your newspaper, looking forward to reading something that reaffirms the good in our human lives. And I found it, prominently featured on the front page of your Northwest section.
The well-written article about the life-giving gift of organ donation is the kind of reading for which I sometimes buy your Sunday newspaper.
Doris Kaufman
Lewiston
Voting Schmidt for board
Idahoans dodged a bullet during the recent legislative session when the House failed to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a bill targeting libraries for failing to ban materials some call harmful to minors. But the gunfire is far from over, and we can’t relax until legislators return to Boise before it resumes.
Shots are already being heard in northern Idaho — including in Latah County.
Here, two seats on the county library board are being contested. One of the contestants, Colton Bennett, vows to work “to keep sexualized material out of the hands of children.”
That must draw laughs from the county’s older kids, who know there is no limit to the most sexualized of material, video pornography, readily available online through their own phones or other devices. No need to seek in vain for anything approaching it at the library. The people most interested in scouring library shelves for what they call harmful materials — and the rest of us call books — are adult would-be censors.
Bennett doesn’t stop with only one threat to our libraries, either. He also wants to reduce “the excessive tax burden” we pay to maintain them. My latest annual property tax bill shows I paid $64.28 toward that end, a whopping 3.1% of my total obligation.
Sorry, Colton, but I’m voting for Wayne Schmidt for the board seat you seek, and for Saba Baig for the other. I will do that May 1-12 at the courthouse or May 16 at the fairgrounds.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
