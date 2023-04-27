Protests treated unequally
I turned on my TV to see violent rioting at a capitol. My assumption was that liberals had gotten the 4,000 hours of video from the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol protest and were showing the world how violent it was.
I soon learned this was a protest at the Tennessee state Capitol. Upset activists were storming the House floor to disrupt “peoples work” and show displeasure toward their legislative branch for respecting the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The insurrection was led by three Democratic legislators with bullhorns, followed by 1,000 screaming protestors, complete with a “shaman.” Two of the legislators later were expelled, only to return because Republican majority votes don’t matter. If political identities in that House were reversed, participating Republican legislators would be in jail and their shaman would be off to four years of incarceration. That precedent was set by the liberals after Jan. 6, 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived after the riot to exhort for reinstatement of the two legislators and explain they were speaking for “the people.” It was similar to her news conference in mid-2020 promoting a bail fund to release arrested rioters of burning businesses and assaulting police to further their participation in the chaos in major cities.
I have not seen any video from inside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 that would overshadow events inside the Tennessee Capitol. Yet nearly 40 Jan. 6 trespassers remain in jail without trial or bond. No arrests have been made in Tennessee.
David Klatt
Kendrick
No one is above the law
Donald Trump was indicted on 34 counts of campaign violations, according to the New York district attorney. I agree no one should be above the law. Lady Liberty is blind so it doesn’t matter who you are, you are treated the same. That’s a high standard but one we should all embrace.
Let’s look at Trump’s alleged crime. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He entered into a nondisclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels. Of course, that is legal. His then-lawyer paid it and Trump paid his lawyer’s bill. Trump’s accountants put it under legal expenditures. It came out of his money not the campaign’s. Since then Daniels has had to pay Trump $600,000 in legal fees.
Hillary Clinton used $1 million of campaign contributions to pay a law firm for a fake dossier on Donald Trump and marked it down as legal expenses, a clear campaign violation. Her campaign was fined $100,000. Both Clinton and Trump were in New York, both presidential candidates and both investigated by the federal government. Clinton was fined, Trump was not.
But it gets worse. The district attorney has no authority to pursue a federal campaign violation because presidential candidates are covered by federal regulations, not state regulations. The state law he is trying to use has a statute of limitations of two years, so he apparently is trying to piggyback on federal law where he has no authority.
Looks to me like the people of New York may learn what Miss Daniels has.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Everything is for sale
Everyone and everything is for sale. Our government has been turned into a cash machine for thieves and murderers protected by corrupt prosecutors.
Our politicians, our borders, our farmland, our freedoms — all are for sale.
Our cities are being run by gangsters and the gangsters are winning.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
