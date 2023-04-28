Are you ready for the May 16 election in Latah County? This one’s especially important. We will be electing two people to serve on the Latah County Library Board for the next 4-6 years, and we need to be sure they are qualified people who fully support our amazing libraries.
Check your current registration at VoteIdaho.gov. It’s too late to register online, but you can register when you vote early at the Latah County Courthouse, 522 S. Adams St., weekdays from May 1-12, or when you vote at the polls May 16. We’re so fortunate to have several options for voter registration in Idaho.
If you’re registering for the first time, you will need to provide your photo identification and proof of 30-day residence in Latah County. Remember, if you changed your address or your name since you last voted, you must reregister. If your registration is current, remember to bring your photo identification when you vote. See VoteIdaho.gov also for your polling place on Election Day.
If you are registered and want to receive an absentee ballot, you must make that request by May 5 at VoteIdaho.gov.
Take time to learn about the candidates by going to the Latah County Library website: latahlibrary.org. Click on the box labeled “Library Election Information” and you will find links to candidate websites and their answers to several questions.
I’m confident you will see Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt are clearly the most qualified candidates and deserve our votes.
