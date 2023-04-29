Stop by veterans center
Our Veterans Outreach Center at 829 15th St. in Clarkston really is taking shape.
Thanks to a donation from a kind local family, we are about to pave our parking lot. Remodeling of the building interior was accomplished by several other donations.
We have offices staffed by a number of veterans advocates who assist veterans in the procurement of help for active duty-related injuries and illnesses.
A county committee assesses the need and provides help in finding solutions for problems such as homelessness and nutritional needs. We also staff a part-time accredited veterans service officer who can help vets understand and apply for any Veterans Affairs benefits they may be entitled to. Mark Janowski has been successful assisting veterans and families.
We are working to find funding that would elevate the VSO to a much-needed full-time position that would provide help beyond the current 20 hours a month ... .
As a daily host at the center, I see a steady stream of veterans seeking help who are disappointed by Mark’s absence ... .
For those unfamiliar with what we offer, we have merged the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Fleet Reserve Association into one central location. Membership in one of these organizations is not required to come in ... and check out eligibility for the various veterans’ assistance programs being offered.
We strive to turn your service to our country into something you can be proud of as well as have a place to share your story.
Donald Johnson
Clarkston
Hungry for a T-bone steak
In the 1930s, there was an author who would write in the visionary or futuristic genre. He progressed society where the population came from test tubes and meat was cultivated in huge vats. One of the characters in his story went on a holiday to the Indian reservation in New Mexico. He ate a T-bone steak. This was the only place on earth where he could do this. I made a pledge that the Nez Perce Reservation also would be a place where T-bone steaks could be had.
I also recently came upon the information that Sir Winston Churchill in 1930 was one of the greatest proponents of meats raised in huge vats. I suppose, if not for World War II, his idea would have been carried out, as he was one of the world’s greatest leaders.
One evening a few weeks ago, I had written the preceding and called it a day. The next day the breaking news came from the Smithsonian magazine about the Gila River Tribe. My guess is that the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee would propagandize this to Nimiipuu members as one of the crummy Arizona water settlements. But I disagree.
It is great that a Gila River family can reestablish the Gila River tribe’s traditional farming ways killed off five centuries ago. In contrast, if a Nimiipuu family wishes to reestablish the Nimiipuu traditional farming ways killed off in the 1930s, the biggest obstacle would be the tribal government.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
