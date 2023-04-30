Vote for Baig and Schmidt
I am writing to express my support for candidates Saba Baig and Wayne D. Schmidt in the Latah County Library District Trustee election May 16.
With libraries facing the threats of censorship and budget cuts, this election is extremely important. These two candidates are the most qualified to represent public interest, preserve the integrity of library services and support First Amendment rights.
Baig is running for the four-year position on the library board of trustees. Saba is an active member of the library board and is an attorney who has experience responsibly managing multimillion dollar budgets for nonprofit organizations. Saba is also the parent of two young children. There could not be a more qualified candidate for a library trustee.
Schmidt is running for the six-year position against a candidate rabid for book-banning and budget cuts. Wayne is a previous Latah County Library Board member and has exp erience with the duties of the position. Wayne is very conscious of the attacks against the Constitution and free speech from reactionary extremists in Latah County, and is vocal about his interest in defending individual rights from politicians.
I urge all voting readers in Latah County to step up and vote May 16 for Baig and Schmidt in support of libraries. Make your voice heard and help to preserve our freedom of speech and freedom to choose our own reading material.
Information on the election can be found online at latahlibrary.org/election-information.
Bryndan Callaway
Moscow
Comment on wildfire plan
Attention all Latah County residents, municipal and rural: The County Wildfire Protection Plan is available for review.
Wildfires are a growing risk to communities across the U.S. We have seen an increase in the number and severity of fires in Latah County over the last two decades. One recent fire was close to Moscow and the Palouse Mountain Range. The Idler’s Rest fire was a wake-up call to the likely possibility of severe fire in this delicate watershed, as well as the entire county. In order to access Western States Grant funding to help mitigate wildfire risk, a plan must be submitted.
The draft of the County Wildfire Prevention Plan can be viewed online at latahcountyid.gov.
Please take a look at this document and make comment via email to Mike Neelon, Latah County Disaster Services at disaster@latahcountyid.gov by May 8. Comments will be reviewed prior to presentation of the draft CWPP to the Latah County commissioners for their approval.
With your input, the committee and commissioners can feel secure in a well-honed document to support our wildfire preparedness. Please do your part.
Marilyn Beckett
Alice Pope Barbut
Moscow
Two other people signed this letter.
Lewiston shows chutzpah
You have to admire the chutzpah of the city of Lewiston that will spend $401,000 for another roundabout in a residential neighborhood less than a month before asking us to approve a 2% increase in our Avista bill to help pay for street improvements.
The arguments are that our streets need work, something I don’t dispute, and that roundabout at Burrell Avenue and 10th Street is in the city’s master plan. But in this time of devastating increases in property taxes maybe the plan should have been revisited and the $401,000 put to better use.
None of the present city councilors nor the mayor appeared to know about the roundabout when I first contacted them after it went out for bids. Why are projects not being reviewed annually?
All I know right now is that when I go to the polls May 16, I will vote against increasing my utility bill by 2% and I will continue to vote no on projects until I’m satisfied the city is actually looking at what it’s spending.
Sandra L. Lee
Lewiston
‘Thou shalt not kill’
As pastors, Gary Jewel and Elizabeth Stevens, I am assuming you have received a college education and at some point during your academic pursuits, have studied human biology. I am also guessing you identify as followers of Jesus Christ and profess to be Christian.
Yet you support abortion and dare to call the intentional slaughter of human lives health care. Science has clearly concluded that life begins at fertilization and the Sixth Commandment reads, “Thou shalt not kill ...” To define abortion as health care is an oxymoron, at the very least.
Killing innocent human beings is a sin against God and a felony. Shame on you.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Build less expensive school
We need a new high school and our children deserve a conveniently located, safe and comfortable facility in which to study. I do not believe, however, that our community needed a $90 million facility and this levy was not the answer.
With the 24% increase in property values this year from which the school system receives about half (the advocates don’t mention what this is being used for), couldn’t these funds along with a more affordable levy build a new school?
I can afford it, but for many of our older people who are on a fixed income, this levy would have been a burden. Our valley is becoming a retirement community with the number of older-than-70 residents being higher than those in K-12 education. The number of young children, at least nationally, is decreasing with the need for fewer classrooms rather than more.
For those on fixed incomes, this levy may have forced some to sell their homes and move to a rental which, in our valley, are in short supply and expensive. The increase in property taxes also would make many landlords increase their rents. This, with the increase in our property taxes along with inflation higher than 7%, causing increased prices for everything, is an extreme burden on many.
Let’s build a new high school, but not a $90 million one. I think we should use funds from our increased property taxes and would be happy to support a smaller and more practical levy.
Carl Koenen
Clarkston
Supporting Baig, Schmidt
Never in my memory have U.S. libraries been under such intense political scrutiny. Consequently, never has the First Amendment to the Constitution been in such jeopardy.
My personal connection with libraries includes a couple of years as a library assistant in Cocoa, Fla., several years on the University of Idaho Library Affairs Committee and nearly 40 years as presenter in the Idaho State Library’s “Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series.
I urge all responsible Latah County citizens to vote in the Library Board election. Please consult the statements by those running for positions as library trustees by clicking the link at the top of the Latah County Library District website, latahlibrary.org.
I’ll be supporting Saba Baig for the four-year position and Wayne Schmidt for the six-year position. Baig, of Moscow, has served on the board since July 2022 and has nearly 15 years’ experience as an attorney in the nonprofit sector where she has been responsible for managing large budgets and meeting with local government stakeholders. Like me, she is concerned that politicians rather than librarians might seize control of a library’s contents. “Controversy,” she notes, should not be allowed to “dictate library policy.”
Schmidt, of Deary, has many years’ experience as a fifth grade teacher, elementary school principal and school superintendent followed by a dozen years as a diplomat serving in Nigeria, Poland, Fiji and Washington, D.C. He promises to further free access to information representing all points of view “without restriction.”
So vote May 15 or earlier.
Ron McFarland
Moscow
America in moral decline
I knew America was in a moral decline and articles in the Lewiston Tribune certainly were confirmation of the facts.
There was a time not too many years ago when Sunday was a day set aside to worship a holy God who sent his son to set us free from sin and he came for all, and all indeed need a savior.
Headlines of “drag queens” was not enough. Sunday A.M. also was the same with photographs best left in Playboy or Hustler.
As for all the sexual confusion and those poor “dancers” — lots of prayer for them, and for my home community and America.
What can you be thinking, Tribune? But I think I see the trend here: that all lifestyles must be accepted no matter how twisted and far from a holy life they are. True God is love and we are to love our neighbor also and leave judgment to him. But God hates sin, and there it is. We should, too.
I question your judgment and your motives for these reprehensible articles. Thanks for the good articles you do print, such as the homeless shelter.
Nola K. Tilton
Lewiston
U.S. reverting to anarchy
I sent a letter to the editor about two years ago, which was never printed. Yet all the trash and negative talk is printed almost daily.
If I could, I would buy a mirror and send it to all the people and have them take a look to see part of the problem with our country.
It’s really sad to see our country reverting to anarchy, after about 247 years of a government, led by a constitution of about 4,400 words and with amendments of about 3,300 words, and being then subverted by lies and innuendos, and by representatives elected by the people with their responsibilities turned over to the Supreme Court of nine people. This is much like the Roman Empire of about 400 B.C. under Emperor Solon who, after 10 years of changing the structure of the government at that time to a more equitable lifestyle for the people, was killed and the government reverted back to being led by nine oligarchs.
Patrick Edens
Lewiston
Why use those photos?
I have lived in Lewiston all my life, desiring to see our community prosper and grow into a safe place, especially for our children who are influenced by the environment around them. I’ve dedicated my life to God, to serve him, preaching and living for him to the best of my ability.
After enjoying a wonderful service at my church, I came home and opened the Lewiston Tribune to disgusting photos displayed of a drag show performance in Lewiston.
My question is, why would you plaster both the front-page headlines — as well as the Sunday A.M. section — with pictures exhibiting daunting indecency, revealing the dress and performances of drags in a local saloon to the innocent eyes of our young children? Why would you magnify the deeds of what God calls ungodliness in a Sunday newspaper? With the coming of spring activities in our communities, the beauty of the flowers and dogwood trees, why would you dig up the darkness of evil and put it on display?
Just as you have chosen to print what is disgusting in my eyes, I choose to cancel my subscription to the Lewiston Tribune as of April 23.
Linda Freeman
Lewiston
Engage in library elections
As a mother, a 20-plus year Latah County resident and University of Idaho alumna, access to information from a reliable source (such as our community libraries) is imperative to my way of life and the way I am raising my child.
Having worked within the confines of the Idaho Legislature, I have been focusing my energy, not on moving new policy forward, but seeing to it that current policy is not set back. For example, working to keep reference to the reality of climate change in our state school science standards was a tough fight; keeping energy efficiency building code standards on the books was a tough fight; recognizing Tribal Reserved Rights for myriad issues, has been a tough fight.
The one fight I was overlooking was the need to engage in my local library board of trustee elections, recognizing some candidates seek to advance freedom of information and access to resources while others — while touting the First Amendment — seek to constrain it. Again, I find myself in a position not of advancing innovative policy forward, that can help children and communities thrive, but in one where I am seeking to not see Latah County residents be set back by restrictive policies.
Please join me in supporting Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for a balanced approach to library services. They represent diverse interests and preserve individual rights to intellectual freedom and access to information which is exactly what we need and elect our trustees to do.
Aly Bean
Moscow