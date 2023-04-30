Vote for Baig and Schmidt
I am writing to express my support for candidates Saba Baig and Wayne D. Schmidt in the Latah County Library District Trustee election May 16.
With libraries facing the threats of censorship and budget cuts, this election is extremely important. These two candidates are the most qualified to represent public interest, preserve the integrity of library services and support First Amendment rights.
Baig is running for the four-year position on the library board of trustees. Saba is an active member of the library board and is an attorney who has experience responsibly managing multimillion dollar budgets for nonprofit organizations. Saba is also the parent of two young children. There could not be a more qualified candidate for a library trustee.
Schmidt is running for the six-year position against a candidate rabid for book-banning and budget cuts. Wayne is a previous Latah County Library Board member and has exp erience with the duties of the position. Wayne is very conscious of the attacks against the Constitution and free speech from reactionary extremists in Latah County, and is vocal about his interest in defending individual rights from politicians.
I urge all voting readers in Latah County to step up and vote May 16 for Baig and Schmidt in support of libraries. Make your voice heard and help to preserve our freedom of speech and freedom to choose our own reading material.
Information on the election can be found online at latahlibrary.org/election-information.
Bryndan Callaway
Moscow
Comment on wildfire plan
Attention all Latah County residents, municipal and rural: The County Wildfire Protection Plan is available for review.
Wildfires are a growing risk to communities across the U.S. We have seen an increase in the number and severity of fires in Latah County over the last two decades. One recent fire was close to Moscow and the Palouse Mountain Range. The Idler’s Rest fire was a wake-up call to the likely possibility of severe fire in this delicate watershed, as well as the entire county. In order to access Western States Grant funding to help mitigate wildfire risk, a plan must be submitted.
The draft of the County Wildfire Prevention Plan can be viewed online at latahcountyid.gov.
Please take a look at this document and make comment via email to Mike Neelon, Latah County Disaster Services at disaster@latahcountyid.gov by May 8. Comments will be reviewed prior to presentation of the draft CWPP to the Latah County commissioners for their approval.
With your input, the committee and commissioners can feel secure in a well-honed document to support our wildfire preparedness. Please do your part.
Marilyn Beckett
Alice Pope Barbut
Moscow
Two other people signed this letter.
