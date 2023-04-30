America in moral decline
I knew America was in a moral decline and articles in the Lewiston Tribune certainly were confirmation of the facts.
There was a time not too many years ago when Sunday was a day set aside to worship a holy God who sent his son to set us free from sin and he came for all, and all indeed need a savior.
Headlines of “drag queens” was not enough. Sunday A.M. also was the same with photographs best left in Playboy or Hustler.
As for all the sexual confusion and those poor “dancers” — lots of prayer for them, and for my home community and America.
What can you be thinking, Tribune? But I think I see the trend here: that all lifestyles must be accepted no matter how twisted and far from a holy life they are. True God is love and we are to love our neighbor also and leave judgment to him. But God hates sin, and there it is. We should, too.
I question your judgment and your motives for these reprehensible articles. Thanks for the good articles you do print, such as the homeless shelter.
Nola K. Tilton
Lewiston
U.S. reverting to anarchy
I sent a letter to the editor about two years ago, which was never printed. Yet all the trash and negative talk is printed almost daily.
If I could, I would buy a mirror and send it to all the people and have them take a look to see part of the problem with our country.
It’s really sad to see our country reverting to anarchy, after about 247 years of a government, led by a constitution of about 4,400 words and with amendments of about 3,300 words, and being then subverted by lies and innuendos, and by representatives elected by the people with their responsibilities turned over to the Supreme Court of nine people. This is much like the Roman Empire of about 400 B.C. under Emperor Solon who, after 10 years of changing the structure of the government at that time to a more equitable lifestyle for the people, was killed and the government reverted back to being led by nine oligarchs.
Patrick Edens
Lewiston
Why use those photos?
I have lived in Lewiston all my life, desiring to see our community prosper and grow into a safe place, especially for our children who are influenced by the environment around them. I’ve dedicated my life to God, to serve him, preaching and living for him to the best of my ability.
After enjoying a wonderful service at my church, I came home and opened the Lewiston Tribune to disgusting photos displayed of a drag show performance in Lewiston.
My question is, why would you plaster both the front-page headlines — as well as the Sunday A.M. section — with pictures exhibiting daunting indecency, revealing the dress and performances of drags in a local saloon to the innocent eyes of our young children? Why would you magnify the deeds of what God calls ungodliness in a Sunday newspaper? With the coming of spring activities in our communities, the beauty of the flowers and dogwood trees, why would you dig up the darkness of evil and put it on display?
Just as you have chosen to print what is disgusting in my eyes, I choose to cancel my subscription to the Lewiston Tribune as of April 23.
Linda Freeman
Lewiston
Engage in library elections
As a mother, a 20-plus year Latah County resident and University of Idaho alumna, access to information from a reliable source (such as our community libraries) is imperative to my way of life and the way I am raising my child.
Having worked within the confines of the Idaho Legislature, I have been focusing my energy, not on moving new policy forward, but seeing to it that current policy is not set back. For example, working to keep reference to the reality of climate change in our state school science standards was a tough fight; keeping energy efficiency building code standards on the books was a tough fight; recognizing Tribal Reserved Rights for myriad issues, has been a tough fight.
The one fight I was overlooking was the need to engage in my local library board of trustee elections, recognizing some candidates seek to advance freedom of information and access to resources while others — while touting the First Amendment — seek to constrain it. Again, I find myself in a position not of advancing innovative policy forward, that can help children and communities thrive, but in one where I am seeking to not see Latah County residents be set back by restrictive policies.
Please join me in supporting Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for a balanced approach to library services. They represent diverse interests and preserve individual rights to intellectual freedom and access to information which is exactly what we need and elect our trustees to do.
Aly Bean
Moscow