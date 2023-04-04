Why no advisory ballot?
A question for Mike Kingsley: Why are you so opposed to putting an advisory ballot up for a vote to see if Idaho taxpayers want their tax dollars spent on private and charter schools?
Could it be because you are on the board of the charter school starting up in Lewiston, which is a possible conflict of interest? Could it be that you don’t care about the small schools in the area you represent and their financial struggles? Could it be that Wayne Hoffman instructed you not to support it?
Mike Daniels
Lewiston
It’s about all fish species
It is interesting when reading journalists’ approach to a problem, how they try to influence the reader to their personal opinion rather than an actual fact. A case in point is the March 24 Tribune article on the effect of the Pacific Ocean sea flows referred to as the California current.
The article, generated from a study by Michelle McClure, stated that diverse, commercially important species (64) that they looked at, including chinook salmon to rockfish, will be negatively affected by the warming of increased surface sea temperatures. A subheadline read, “Analysis: Warming climate is bad news for myriad marine species sustained by fertile water of the California current that fronts the entire West Coast of U.S. — especially chinook.”
“Especially chinook” is the point of trying to emphasize and brainwash you into thinking it is not especially chinook but all 64 species studied.
There is a very simple solution for fish recovery of a certain species, and that is to quit fishing them for a few years and see how fast the numbers recover. It was proven that barging increased fish recovery. If they didn’t increase in great numbers you have the answer.
Ocean conditions and predators are the problems, not the dams. California put a moratorium on coastal fishing for salmon so take a lesson from them. Chinook salmon are a heavily harvested species and that puts them most at risk because of commercial, tribal and sport fishing.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
Asotin Dam, anyone?
Lower Snake River dams and reservoirs have a favorable following among Lewiston Tribune readers. The lower Snake pools are ecologically dysfunctional. Observe the difference between the flowing river above Lower Granite Reservoir and the 140 miles of slackwater to Ice Harbor Dam.
The four lower Snake dams were authorized by Congress in 1945 and completed between 1962 and 1975. Congress approved a fifth dam in 1962 called Asotin. Keith Petersen, author of “River of Life, Channel of Death: Fish and Dams on the Lower Snake,” describes the fate of the poorly advised Asotin Dam. The book is a fascinating account of congressional sausage-making that included the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, federal and private dams and lots of political intrigue.
In November 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law, closing the last loophole at Asotin.
The environmental and recreational value of free-flowing rivers far exceeds impounded reservoirs as can be witnessed above and below the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Replacing the benefits of barging, power, irrigation, etc., from slackwater and returning to a natural river has been described as possible and affordable by the “Lower Snake River Dams: Benefit Replacement Report” released by Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee. The status quo is not a responsible option.
Perhaps some in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley would prefer that Asotin Dam stand today.
Bert Bowler
Boise
Responding to assertions
On March 13, the Tribune published a letter by Dennis Fuller in which Dennis pointed out some of the lies propagated by unprincipaled media.
To comment on a few of Dennis’ assertions: He says the media falsely claim that men can have babies. I have never heard that from any media outlet. I always thought that only male seahorses can have babies.
Dennis says the media falsely claim that white supremacists’ extremism is the greatest threat to American security. In fact, recent events show that white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups use bombings, kidnapping, intimidation, riots, etc., to subjugate and overthrow our democracy, and, therefore, those right-wing, subversive groups should be constantly under surveillance and observation.
Dennis says that the media falsely claim the 2020 election was the most fair and open in our history. In fact, the 2020 election was not more fair or less fair than any other, previous election. But it almost became an unfair, stolen election when former President Donald Trump asked the Georgia secretary of state to find (falsify) 11,780 votes in that key state.
Dennis says the media falsely claim Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are not corrupt and are defending the freedom of the world. In fact, Ukraine and Zelenskyy are only defending their own freedom from brutal Russian aggression and invasion.
Yes Dennis, like 1930s Germany, we are definitely being lied to. And that’s why lies need to be exposed by truth.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville