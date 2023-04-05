Dear fellow Idahoans, are you not deeply concerned that once again our Idaho lawmakers are returning federal money? This is money you and I paid through federal taxes; $50 million federal dollars that should have been used in Idaho to support Idaho child care providers, Idaho families and our state’s economy.
Do Idaho legislators not know the importance and long-term benefits of early childhood education? These legislators do not understand early childhood businesses and professionals are in need of support. According to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, “Our lawmakers left a significant amount of money on the table that would have continued to support you. The Legislature could have extended programs like the Phase 4 and Wage Enhancement Grants for an additional three months and funded other programs that support young children, but they decided to send approximately $50 million back to the Federal Treasury that will likely be used to support the child care industry in other states.”
Parents can’t work if they do not have day care and day cares can’t operate if they do not have staff. Day care workers are underpaid and undervalued. Day cares are vital to our economy and the costs of day care pose a huge financial burden to working families.
People have to work and they want quality day cares with competent staff who will help their child thrive. Early childhood professionals keep the workforce working. Let’s support our youngest children for a better Idaho for all.
Debra R. Allen
Lewiston
Prayer will work
“You’re never too dead for a resurrection,” declared TV’s “700 Club” co-host Ashley Key on last Wednesday’s show, where a woman, Gina, was featured, who had suffered both a massive heart attack and cardiac arrest. In fact, a hospital chaplain even gave her last rites, and her time of death was called, according to her doctor.
But her husband, Aaron, refused to give up, immediately claiming Jesus’ name aloud in desperation over her, repeatedly, after which, a heartbeat was detected.
“When you don’t know what to do, call on Jesus,” Aaron said, who enlisted family and friends to pray, as well, in a prayer circle which went viral.
By the grace of God, Gina returned to life and was responding positively within 24 hours, with a full, quick recovery (home within two days), even though the doctor originally did not offer an overly positive prognosis.
The doctor who spoke on the show said Gina’s return to life “can’t be explained” and declared it to be a “miracle.” Her husband said, “God was in charge for sure.”
“You don’t have to be perfect,” said Aaron, to call on Jesus for help. “Talk to Jesus even if you don’t think he’s listening” because, he said, “Jesus is alive.”
The “700 Club” routinely features true stories of hope and inspiration and viewers can call the show toll-free for prayer or leave a prayer request on their website.