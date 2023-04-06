Where are investigations?
Will the attorney general open an investigation into a hate crime by the transvestite toward Christians in the Nashville school shooting?
Meanwhile the contents of the shooter’s manifesto is not being reported. And President Joe Biden responded by saying, “ I am President Joe Biden. I am the husband of Dr. Jill Biden. I am here to enjoy a dish of ice cream. Now let’s talk about the shooting yesterday. We need to immediately ban AR-15s and all assault weapons.”
Yet the weapon used was a carbine firing a pistol cartridge, so when politicians say you don’t need a gun, you had better own or buy one. Furthermore, a state that never allowed slaves is advocating taking money from people who never owned slaves to give to people who never were slaves. It makes perfect sense.
And border czar Vice President Kamala Harris, who has never been to our southern border, is now in Africa with a U.S. taxpayer check “to make them rich” by promoting strip-mining minerals for production of lithium batteries.
These batteries are for new production vehicles that break down halfway to their destination, running out of charge in 150 miles and exploding in collisions, resulting in the incineration of the killed and injured passengers within the vehicles, negating any cremation expenses. But President Biden says we will need an electric vehicle in just a few short years after he eliminates all mining, drilling and fossil fuels. Illogical planners in so many ways.
John Webb
Reubens
