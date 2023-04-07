Where was coverage?
I’m a Special Forces (Green Beret) Vietnam veteran, having served from February 1966 to September 1977, 18 months in country.
For the last two years, your publication has made absolutely no mention of the National Vietnam Veterans Day observance. Is there some logical reason for this omission on your part?
Richard James
Clarkston
The Tribune covered a Quilts of Valor ceremony that honored Vietnam veterans, with a story and photos from that event appearing in the March 30 edition.
Cut back in the House
In light of the recent information that Social Security and Medicare are likely to be reduced in the near future, I would like to make a suggestion for helping the problem.
My suggestion is that the number of members of the House of Representatives and their staffs be cut in half. I know that’s a radical suggestion, but the Founding Fathers and dear, old Benjamin Franklin did not realize how many representatives there would be as our population grew. There are 435 members now.
This suggestion would leave 218 or 217 remaining in the House. Some might argue that they couldn’t do all the work that needs to be done, but the Senate has only 100 members and they seem to be able to do their work.
Robert Williams
Clarkston
You can’t make this up
Let me get this straight: A self-proclaimed billionaire renown for stiffing lawyers (and other contractors) received more than $4 million in contributions in one day for legal expenses. These expenses were generated by an indictment for falsely writing off payments to a porn star as legal expenses, and covering the checks with campaign contributions.
You just really have to appreciate the irony of this. No one can make this crap up.
J.R. Van Tassel
Lewiston
