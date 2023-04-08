I recently scheduled a flight for a vacation, only to discover the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport has cut service to the extent that the few available flights make it impossible for me to connect to continuing flights. This requires me to spend the night somewhere and arrive the following day.
How disappointing this is, especially at this time, as my husband and I are older and unable to make the trips to Spokane.
I have always depended on and appreciated having the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport available. I have noticed in the Lewiston Tribune the continuing struggles to provide service at the airport. Somehow charging for parking and then cutting back on flights are not my idea of an answer for a struggling airport.
This area needs this airport. Please work on improving rather than losing this valuable service to our community.
Nancy Dye
Orofino
Yimmer and yammer
In response to the school massacre in Nashville, the Tennessee Legislature wants to eliminate background checks and red flag warnings for gun purchases, and allow anyone 18 or older to waddle down Main Street carrying a rifle, assault weapon, shotgun, AK-47, etc., in public, no permit required. They respond to law enforcement opposition to the inane plan as “overreach.”
Back in the 1990s, the Republican Death Cult under Newt Gingrich dedicated itself to the undying principle that “truth is anything they think it should be.” Their other undying principle is the neverending, unfettered enrichment of the rich.
And then there is the denial of science, which has worked very nicely in their collusion with the fossil-fuel industry to bring us to the brink of total chaos with the climate.
Donald Trump and his resplendent cult groupies yimmer and yammer about his indictment being “an unfair witch hunt.” Witch hunt it might be, but he is surely the most reprehensible criminal traitor witch in the history of this country. Given his actions on Jan. 6, 2020, it is surely not unfair.
The GOPers are pathetic in their malfeasant support for this clown no matter what he does. Banners at his ludicrous rally in Waco proclaimed: “God, Trump, Guns.” What an obscene misappropriation of Old Glory, waving in the midst of a sea of madcap anarchists.
Are the MAGA meatheads equating Trump with God? Or are they talking about the God of traitors, criminals, anarchists and fools?