New perspectives needed
A reader wrote recently, bloviating that this writer was never qualified to write columns for the Tribune. Apparently, the Tribune disagreed for the five years they paid me to write columns for their newspaper.
I don’t know the reader’s preferred pronouns, so I will be neutral.
It (the above-referenced reader) says this writer was fired from what it termed, “... an entry-level job.” The position was simply as a contract writer, not an employee.
The publisher emeritus said that I was not fired, but that the Tribune just wanted some new perspectives, and thanked me for my service.
This writer may have been included in the liberal left’s “cancel culture,” but the term “fired” was never used.
It appears to have mind-reading skills, even retroactive ones, since it suggests it knows what both myself and the Tribune publishers thought in the past and are thinking today.
At the same time, it seems to have somehow discerned my qualifications for writing. To my knowledge, those qualifications were never shared with it, besides being none of its business.
What amazing, entertaining skills for an NPC (video game term for “non-playing character”) to have. It should take them on the road in a stand-up act, like the old “Amazing Kreskin” mentalist show.
Skills like that might pique the interest of the Tribune managing editor, and maybe be worth a reporter’s time to write a fun story.
Or it could apply to demonstrate its amazing skills by writing a Sunday column in the Tribune.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Train some bookworms
Perhaps when the Idaho Legislature gets finished driving out every qualified obstetrician and librarian in the state, things can return to the good old days where babies were delivered by storks.
Libraries, which probably could be reduced to one room by that time, can be run by trained bookworms. Now that’s real progress. Think how much money can be saved.
Ann Taylor
Kendrick
Why support dams?
Thanks to all for the great comments on the recent federal mediation listening session held, and recognition of ensuring the treaty rights of the Nez Perce people are upheld by breaching or removing the four lower Snake River dams.
The methods that have been tried for the past 20 years have shown to be a waste of our taxpayer money and totally ineffective, whether it’s hatcheries or spills, etc. Why do we taxpayers continue to support these dams on the Snake River while the salmon are being driven to extinction?
Also, since we (the Nez Perce) ceded 15 million acres of land to the federal government, maybe we can just get our land back if we can’t exercise our treaty right to take fish from our traditional areas, because of Snake River dams.
Julian Matthews
Lapwai
Vote yes for CHS bond
Along with my two sisters and brother, I am a Clarkston High School alum, and we have returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to raise our kids because we value the proximity to our retired parents, the small-town atmosphere and access to recreation.
My husband and I have two children who will attend Clarkston High School. Our oldest is currently a fifth grader and will be on campus during the last year of construction of the new CHS. I appreciate that a design priority for the new building was to minimize learning loss by keeping kids in the current classrooms by building new classrooms on the current football field and tennis courts.
I learned at an information fair that kids can suffer 15% learning loss during each year of construction, and for this generation of kids so impacted by COVID-19, we must do what we can to prevent further impacts to their education.
I also appreciate that this approach avoids unnecessary, temporary expenses like portable classrooms that are staged, hauled in, set up and then taken away when the new building is complete. Why spend $3 million or $4 million on portable classrooms when the existing facility is available?
Clarkston is a good place to raise a family. A quality high school facility will make it a great place to raise a family. Please vote yes for CHS.
Katelyn Litchfield
Clarkston
Time for a change
Has anyone else noticed that the descriptions for the horoscopes say the same thing for every sign?
In the Tuesday horoscope, the theme for every sign was “confusion.” There has been a “theme” every day now for some time. It’s time for a change.
Darlene Burke
Clarkston