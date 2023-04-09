Freedom for all
Thank you to Mary Hites for her thought-provoking letter, “Freedom Matters.”
Immediately, a bigger question came to mind and that is: Whose freedom matters? Is it the woman who wants the freedom of making her own medical decisions, or the person who is working to deny her that right? Is it the parent who wants to choose a book for his child at the library, or the people who are fighting for censorship?
Is it really freedom if one group of people is free to abolish the rights of others? One thing is for certain: Either freedom matters for all or it matters for none.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
A suspect government
Any government that awards more rights to livestock than to women, elevates firearms over education and wants to jail teachers, doctors and parents for doing their jobs is suspect.
That we’re talking about Idaho and not Afghanistan is reprehensible.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Make workforce a priority
As a member of the Inland Northwest Workforce Council, I understand the importance of Clarkston School District’s efforts to reinvest in Clarkston High School.
INWC is a program council of the Clearwater Economic Development Association that is committed to solving workforce issues in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. The renewed vision for education at Clarkston High School seeks to alleviate workforce challenges by enabling high school students to complete an internship or apprenticeship during high school by working in a local business as part of their academic career.
CEDA also leads the effort to expose our region’s high school students to career and job opportunities that would enable them to remain in the region after high school graduation through our annual Dream It Do It Here Conference. The career and technical education classrooms included in the concept design will give our educators job-like teaching environments in which to inspire students to explore and pursue job opportunities in these fields.
Business leaders in the manufacturing and health care industries repeatedly point to our region’s constrained workforce as a challenge to stability and expansion. Community investment in quality educational facilities is a workforce development priority.
Erin Cassetto
Clarkston
Not weapons of war
On April 1 the Tribune re-published an outrageous editorial from The Seattle Times. Unfortunately, it’s not an April Fool’s joke.
The editorial is long on emotion, short on factual history and contains misleading information and untruths. Missing in this rabid tirade is the condemnation of “weapons of war” for civilians so typical of most-related liberal dialogue.
For the record, AR-15s are not weapons of war and never have been. Our military has never used them for combat. Its descendant, the fully automatic M16, was employed in war.
In the past, when our government still trusted civilians, actual surplus combat weapons from World War I, World War II and Korea were freely sold at bargain-basement prices without background checks. The disbursement program for the government was administered by the director of Civilian Marksmanship. In the 1950s, then-Sen. John F. Kennedy acquired a semi-automatic M1 Garand rifle through the program.
Other surplus weapons of war included Colt Model 1911 45 Auto pistols, Colt and S&W Model 1917 .45-caliber revolvers, Springfield Model 1903 and Enfield Model 1917 rifles, and .30-caliber M1 carbines. The latter is now considered an “assault weapon” by some anti-gun people with ill intent.
Contrary to the editorial’s assertion, our Founding Fathers simply envisioned civilian armament be equivalent to the government’s to prevent tyranny by government and that the pre-existing right not be infringed at any time by anybody representing government.
The infringement clause was only inserted because they envisioned and dreaded future politicians and press like some today.
Kenneth L. Alexander
Lewiston
Get the story straight
In May 2019 the Clarkston School District was looking for a new superintendent. Finalists were selected after a two-hour executive session.
Board President Dennis Lenz was asked by phone if the board took any action. He replied they did not. In subsequent conversations, he changed his story to say the board did take action after the executive session but chose to withhold the names of the candidates until the finalists could be notified. This is all in an article written by Justyna Tomtas of the Tribune, and published May 4, 2019.
If Dennis Lenz is willing to be deceptive about something so inconsequential, how can he and the board be trusted on something as large as the current Clarkston High School bond? They can’t even tell you what the bond rate is going to be.
David Porter
Clarkston