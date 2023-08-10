As various interests who profit by letting salmon and steelhead go extinct gear up for their planned Aug. 17 Northwest Fish Symposium in Clarkston, it’s worth noting that these same interests have been busy discrediting and opposing the renewable energy technologies that can and should replace the small amount (4%) of regional hydropower production that would be lost were the four lower Snake River dams to be breached.
Save those who reject renewable energy on cultural or ideological grounds (“woke” technology?), opposition to breaching the dams and saving our salmon comes from people who apparently can’t be bothered to wait for the huge inflow of U.S. taxpayer-funded relief, compensation and transition bucks that will be forthcoming from their favorite bogeyman, the federal government.
Perhaps jacking their eventual take is the real point of all this theater and posturing and handwringing about dams being irreplaceable, and our way of life in the Inland Northwest since time immemorial, and their mothballing being nothing short of apocalyptic. I’d argue instead that letting salmon, steelhead and other river life die out completely as our rivers continue to heat up, stagnate and lose their remaining oxygen is a good deal more apocalyptic than that.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Snake River dams again
If you have been having an argument for six or eight months, or maybe 40 years, and you are not winning new believers to your cause, switch to an argument that appears to be related to the topic at hand but is not as close to the central issue as the argument you are losing.
Critics of the lower Snake River dams (Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite), built in the 1960s and 1970s to generate hydropower and for “flood control,” and proponents of removal should cry “foul.” To wit, “if we cannot win the argument on direct mortality, let’s attack the concept of ‘delayed mortality,’ ” which is much more difficult to understand and to study.
A “new” study of delayed mortality at the LSRDs was commissioned and paid for by “port and shipping interests.” Read, Lewiston and power interests. No surprise, this study found that “delayed mortality is real, but not well understood.” Further, in a paper of a total length of 20 pages, the authors concluded that delayed mortality “may be occurring as a result of,” some unknown and undefined effects in the Columbia. Authors of the latest hired research effort further indicate that “delayed mortality may be a function of broad-scale habitat changes, not exposure to individual dams.”
Let’s disregard the position papers signed by more than 80 fisheries biologists who worked on these fish in these waters for decades and all agree that the LSRDs should be breached.
John W. Sigler
Pocatello
Time to talk energy again
Way back in January 1991, I wrote a letter to the Tribune about our energy problems and how we might overcome our addiction to oil. How are we doing?
I suggested increasing auto fuel efficiency. But we went the other way with bigger trucks and SUVs. Then came electric vehicles. OK, it sounds good, but these are sitting on car lots waiting to be sold. Perhaps if we built them with pickup and SUV bodies?
Secondly, I thought about an energy tax on miles driven, and this has been floated around, but the tax is being applied to electric vehicles as they use less gas. People hate any kind of tax, but I think they got this backward.
Third, I thought about energy-efficient appliances. With one political party shouting that the other wants to take away our gas cook stoves, I don’t see that this suggestion has made much progress.
Fourth, I considered increased investment in alternative energy. With this administration’s incentives, there are a bunch of new and expanding companies making and building wind and solar farms. It still has a few hiccups, but the innovation has been amazing, unless the opposing party gets in with their agenda to destroy any progress in this area.
You can see how long people have been working on these problems, but now, with the horrible effects of climate change occurring, it might be a good time to tell your representative in Congress that you want us to switch to alternative energy immediately.