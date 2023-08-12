Reneging on their duty
Not many of us do the best we can, and those who try are vilified — through ignorance, suppositions and outright lies.
Lies exposing the accusers’ guilt, by changing the rules on which our country was built.
The ones we elected to guide our ship have reneged on their duty to their stewardship. People seem to marvel at their obfuscations of changing the rules with determination.
So we drift with the fools of discontent, hoping to save and preserve our continent.
Patrick Edens
Lewiston
Get informed about fish
If you have not read — or maybe don’t care to be informed about — Marvin Dugger’s column in the July 30 Tribune, then you are not informed about fish numbers on our Pacific Ocean Northwest Coast.
Organizations that are trying to tell you dams are the problem of fish recovery should pay better attention to what others have to say and quit their litigation trying to show dams are the singular problem of fish recovery. The removal of the dams will not change one more fish coming over Bonneville Dam.
His article regarding the destruction of salmon and halibut populations because of bycatch should be an eye-opener to the groups suing federal dam operators, especially relating to the four lower Snake River dams.
Our federal government in Washington, D.C., is doing little to stop the foreign fisheries from raping our ocean of fish that belong to the Northwest rivers. They need to establish a point where our Coast Guard stops these vessels at the 200-mile suggested limit, not the 12 miles they sometimes fish close to our shores.
Check it out on Google regarding this information. To hear true information and actual fish facts on fish numbers and recovery in the Columbia/Snake River system, come to the Northwest Fish Symposium at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to learn from presenters who have spent their professional careers counting, raising, transporting, studying predators and sport fishing in the river systems. Go to cfpfd.org to learn more.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
