Brother’s keeper?
“Am I my brother’s keeper?” was first asked in the biblical Garden of Eden in Genesis, but Cain (responding to God’s question of where his brother Abel was) may have said exactly what he meant: “I’m not my brother’s keeper.”
Regardless, the phrase has stood the test of time, and many occasionally defer to some version of it to abdicate responsibility for the behavior — or the lives — of others.
But is it true? After all, Cain murdered his brother and then deflected away from God’s question of his whereabouts, so his lead might not be best to follow.
Eric Metaxas, author of “Letter to the American Church,” challenges the church to step up to the plate of responsibility for our fellow man and “combat the evils of our time” (with love and truth together in action, outside of the church walls).
“Silence is not an option,” Metaxas writes, deferring to famed martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s example, saying: “The church has an irreplaceable role in the culture of a nation ... It is our duty to fight the powers of darkness, especially on behalf of the weak and vulnerable.”
But what does God say about keeping our brothers safe, or at least warning of harm up ahead? Ezekiel 33: 8-9 speaks to the righteous and the wicked and accountability for both — and it doesn’t seem to end well for the righteous if they refuse to warn of sinful and evil behaviors (through, per Metaxas, “prayer, self-sacrifice, and love”).
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
The adults are doing well
I think Mr. Dan Long should take another look at his claims in his letter published July 30.
He claims inflation is the highest ever. While it was at 9% last year, it is now down to 3.4% this year. Employment remains high. Wages are now the highest ever.
He claims illegal immigration is at an all time high, yet statistically, unauthorized immigration has been relatively stable for the past six years. By the way, the highest number of illegals in the United States does not come from south of the border. It comes from people overstaying their visas.
I have no idea where he gets his claim about slavery. I would appreciate more information about this.
Climate change, otherwise known as global warming, is real. Phoenix has been over 100 degrees for more than 31 days now. The waters off Florida are at 100 degrees for the first time in recorded history. Canada and parts of Europe are on fire. Even farmers in our area are complaining about low crop yields. We do have to address this as adults instead of putting our heads in the (hot) sand.
A marker Long completely overlooks is the infrastructure bill. Previous administrations could not get it passed. President Joe Biden did. You can thank him for all the road resurfacing we are experiencing this year.
Yes, I think the adults in the Biden administration are doing reasonably well. I hope they stay around for another term.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Unpresidented in 2024
Donald (Chump) Trump has repeatedly shown us all an unprecedented lack of morals, values and ethics.
The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. So let’s all see that he is found to be unpresidented in 2024.
Slim DeWitt
Clarkston