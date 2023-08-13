In our divided United States, there is one sure bet.
There are those who are suffering from climate change — and those who are not suffering, yet.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Learn the truth
If you are tired of hearing the same old lies and half truths about the demise of salmon and the benefits of our Snake River dams, attend the Aug. 17 Pacific Northwest Fish Symposium at Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston.
Four keynote speakers will make presentations on:
l “History of the Decline of the Columbia River Salmon” and “Predation and Snake River Salmon,” by Mr. John McKern, retired fish and wildlife biologist.
l “Sportsman’s Historical Perspective of Salmon and Steelhead Runs” by Rusty Bentz, professional outfitter and fishing guide.
l “Fish Barge Transportation = 98% Smolt Survival” by Mr. Dan Caldwell, biological technician with the U.S. Geological Service and Army Corps of Engineers.
l “Salmon and Steelhead Smolt Migration to the Ocean,” “Total Gas Saturation and Gas Bubble Disease” and “Missing Spawning Grounds Nutrients” by Mr. Jerry McGhee, 36-year aquaculture career with Idaho Fish and Game.
Presented by Citizens for The Preservation of Fish and Dams, the symposium runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a lunch break from 11:05 a.m. to noon.
Stop listening to the lies and exaggerations and listen to the facts.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
A leftist foghorn
Twenty years ago, the Associated Press generally reported news with relative competence.
That has not been true for a very long time. I first pointed out that the AP was deteriorating into a dishonest news source in 2006 when I volunteered to serve on the Lewiston Tribune Advisory Council XIII.
I continued to point out the issue during my five-year stint as an occasional Tribune Opinion writer.
The response? Crickets.
The AP, now fully devolved into a leftist foghorn, pushes “fake news” out to their audiences today at an ever-increasing rate.
A recent case: An AP story in a front-page article in the ever-more-leftist Lewiston Tribune, blaming normally hot summers on climate change, quoting all kinds of specious data points around the world.
From the headline to the end, the story says as many untrue things as true about the highly-politicized topic of “climate change.”
It quotes one study by Climate Central, yet another of the groups that raise money by pushing false narratives about the climate out into the world.
The study violates all standards of using believable data, then quotes uninvolved people to lend credence to the AP’s conclusions. The article has all the earmarks of a bald-faced lie.
Climate Central bases its report on a specious tool it developed, the Climate Shift Index, which it purports to show the actual correlation between climate change and local temperatures.
If you believe any of the AP stories, I have some Florida swampland you can buy, cheap.