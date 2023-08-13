Attendees were winners
As a former member of a local Distinguished Young Women (Junior Miss) committee, judge at several programs and a participant myself when in high school, I find it deplorable that a contestant be allowed to compete in a state program — or any program for that matter — via Zoom.
She had the full focus on her alone during her events by the judges, including the “group” events like Fitness and Poise. All the other contestants gave it their all in person, as it should be. Shame on the judges for allowing this.
While the so-called winner certainly may be a talented and worthy individual, she missed the point of the DYW program. Participants are judged based on scholastic achievement and interview, which are individual events. The rest of the program gives participants the chance to grow emotionally, internally and socially. It tests them on how they work with others, under stress, in front of an audience. It brings girls out of their shells and allows their fellow contestants to be at their sides, coaching and guiding. The program forms leaders for our tomorrow, which we desperately need. It was this process where the “winner” missed out.
In my eyes, the true winners are the participants who attended the DYW program in person in Pullman. It is all of you who gained from the experience, in spite of the judges.
Shame on the judges.
Tedi Roach
Genesee
Disappointed in Tribune
As a longtime resident of the valley, I try to offer my services and support to proven groups that need help. The Tribune is very helpful in promoting and sponsoring these groups.
What I am trying to get across is, this valley has many bright, educated people with great ideas willing to donate their time and services to make the Quad Cities as good as we can be. My thanks go out to all truly trying.
The second part of this letter is of disappointment. We don’t receive a paper on Monday, so my concern is going from Tuesday and Wednesday editions.
The Aug. 1 newspaper was filled with local news, expansions and achievements. All great reads and good for the valley. What I did not see was any coverage of the congressional investigation involving Hunter Biden’s best friend and business partner. What I did see was a piece on a Donald Trump indictment for Jan. 6.
The Aug. 2 paper was no better. No comments from the IRS whistleblowers or the transcripts that have been released from the hearing with Devon Archer.
The Aug. 3 newspaper was a carbon copy of Aug. 2, though I believe more ink was given to Trump’s latest indictment concerning his involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
So my question is if you are going to report things from the past, give both stories equal time. Let the readers decide what they read. It will reflect in how they vote.
Richard A. Rosholt
Clarkston
Librarians are helpful
Self-righteous, arrogant, pompous. All are words that came to mind while and after reading the “holier than thou” comments from three of our Idaho state legislators in describing why the librarians in Idaho don’t know or don’t care about the “garbage” any of our children can find on the shelves all over Idaho.
Not only did they set themselves above the educated — often specialists — in library science, but those with years of experience and respected members of our communities. I suppose that these three haven’t considered the concern, anger or humiliation they would experience should a crowd show up in their place of business, or perhaps on the Opinion page, defaming their profession or business.
Librarians are helpful, knowledgable and tuned into the needs of their patrons from the “littles” through the “teens,” and until our “sunset days.” Thank goodness for libraries and librarians providing us with a place to go and people who will help us find what we are looking for, whatever the topic may be.
Liz Chavez
Lewiston
Learn about fish
To breach or not to breach: That is the question.
This is the most important decision that our region will face in the very near future. Everyone needs to educate themselves regarding proven methods that preserve and increase our anadromous fish populations and at the same time preserve and maintain the Columbia and Snake rivers system.
Learn more about these methods by attending the Pacific Northwest Fish Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Walla Walla Community College, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston.
For more information please visit cfpfd.org.
Darla Grimm
Lewiston
Where’s the heat?
The headline writers at the Lewiston Tribune couldn’t be bothered to check the weather forecast when they wrote Aug 3, “Climate change is bringing the heat.”
What heat? Moscow’s high the weekend of Aug. 5-6 was forecast to be 70 and 72, and the rest of the week with highs to be in the 70s. How can that be in the middle of summer? Did the CO2 levels suddenly drop in Moscow?
We’re constantly warned about the Earth burning up unless people change their lifestyles (elites excluded).
It’s obvious to most people that the weather and climate have been politicized. Many elites are getting very rich off of this hoax.
Varnel Williams
Moscow