Schools can do better
Thanks to all who voted for me in the Clarkston School Board primary election. I appreciate your vote of confidence, words of encouragement and assistance in helping solve issues.
Being held accountable by those asking me hard, direct questions, either in person or via email/survey, has been a major benefit and will be encouraged if I am elected in November.
Talking with parents, teachers, students and others has brought to light many issues involving the education of our kids. About half the students are not meeting established standards in English, math and science. Some thought the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 or Washington state’s mandates were to blame. A few said that Every Student Succeeds has changed into “Every Student Passes” to the next grade. Why are Pullman, Asotin and many other districts doing much better than Clarkston? Please check report cards at bit.ly/3OVLMjv.
During my career, it was my responsibility to achieve known standards, the national electrical code, for example. My boss would hold me accountable. Frankly, I held myself accountable. Failing to meet the national and state standards was not an option. It shouldn’t be an option for schools either.
The biggest question I have is: Why have those with the power, position and responsibility — including those with 30 years local school experience — not addressed and fixed known problems with education? Who is responsible or accountable?
We can do better. We must do better. Let’s get it done.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
Support accepting cash
Some local businesses have started limiting cash purchases by saying, “We have no cash in the store and cannot accept cash.” This is a subtle push toward a cashless society by just phasing cash out.
It is not in your face. It’s very subtle but the effect will be the same: a cashless society where all transactions are digital and tracked.
If we do not push back against this trend now it will happen, leaving us no options. I urge all residents to consider only doing business with establishments that accept cash and refuse to use establishments that will not accept cash.
We have economic power now and should use it by doing business with companies that accept cash. Once a digital currency is introduced, we will lose all power and the issuer of the digital currency (the bank) will have the economic power.
Please consider using only businesses that accept cash. Thanks for your consideration.
Susan Atkins
Lewiston
Beautification award
And the award for “Best Civic Beautification” goes to ... the Army Corps of Engineers for their inspired treatment of the Clarkston entry garden.
The informal appearance of the wild weeds provides a nostalgic feel of the abandoned homesteads of the Dust Bowl era. However, what is especially appreciated in these hot summer days is the wintry feeling we get from looking at bare-branched trees. Surely, those trees aren’t dead; they are intentionally void of their foliage so as to create the cold weather feel of deciduous trees in winter. How delightful.
Seriously, how about being a good steward of our public lands, Corps of Engineers? We know there is a sprinkler system there because it watered a verdant, green grass lawn for decades when the city of Clarkston managed the property. How many more trees have to croak?
What a delightful way to greet folks to Clarkston and what is wistfully called “Evergreen State.”
Don Brigham Jr.
Clarkston