The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is on the brink of disaster.
I was planning on flying out to Florida for my birthday only to discover two earth-shattering pieces of information.
No. 1: If I were to fly out of Lewiston, the price for a round-trip ticket is set around $1,600.
No. 2: The layover time in Salt Lake City is eight hours. Eight hours. Eight awful hours. Two hours is ideal. Four hours is pushing it. But eight? Eight hours is an embarrassing statistic.
At what point does the airport board address the problem and try to offer a solution? Flying out of Pullman is a lot better with three hours for the longest layover at a ticket price of $700.
Eric Swanson
Lewiston
Voting differences
I watched a recent interview of Kris Kerns, appointed director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2016 under then-President Donald Trump. Kerns provides an insightful background of how they increased voting security.
It was methodical, step by step, working with every state’s election officials to develop increasingly improved voting assurances that their systems were protected against intrusions from outside interferences. Plus these experts, along with state officials, increased paper backups from 80% to 95% in order to have official trails of votes cast for documented recounts when requested or required by state laws. Recounts in several states, including key battleground states such as Georgia and Pennsylvania, showed the accuracy of states’ tabulations.
Kerns was appointed by the president, congratulated by the president for his leadership during and after the 2016 election but was fired by Trump after the 2020 election before he left office, which gives credence that he didn’t approve of the results he was given from a voting system he initiated and approved of while it suited him.
If Trump didn’t trust his own leadership in overseeing security, how is it rational for Americans to ignore their own intelligence and common sense? To continue political divisions that have broken families, friends and communities that had some disparities, but used to agree on most events concerning this nation?
Can we end the screaming rhetoric that leads us to anger and even hatred of one another because someone appears to be different even though we’re all human beings?