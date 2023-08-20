CHS meeting is Monday
I am writing to invite voters in the Clarkston School District to attend the final Clarkston High School bond feedback meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St.
Four times in the last 12 years, our community has been unable to muster the 60% voter supermajority needed to approve a bond to reinvest in CHS. In the process, volunteers have donated thousands of hours and raised and spent more than $100,000 in an unsuccessful effort to convince enough voters to support the Clarkston School District’s proposed solution to resolving the facility deficiencies at CHS.
We must end this frustrating and demoralizing cycle. I am convinced that we can find compromises in project scope, design, phasing and financing that will enable our community to support significant reinvestment in CHS. Even if that means setting aside the current design.
You may say, “But I already told the superintendent or a school board member what I think.” That’s not enough. Your neighbors and community members need to hear your thoughts. Your input might open new avenues to compromises that solve our community’s challenge of deficient educational facilities.
Analysis of voter data finds that, on average, 3,500 voters participate in Clarkston School District elections. A scant 20 people attended the first bond feedback meeting July 25. Please attend the meeting Monday so that we can work together to be part of the solution.
Courtney Kramer
Clarkston
Not all liberals
John Webb loves to fill this Opinion page with false dichotomies.
First he says the left wants to ignore the First Amendment and they want to rewrite the Second Amendment. But who is it who wants to ban books and pass laws to prevent teachings on climate change, and factual history? For nearly 200 years it was understood the Second Amendment applied to state militias. It is only in the last 30 years that a conservative Supreme Court said it is an individual right.
Yes, all lives do matter, but most cop killings are against Black lives. It was not until the mid-1970s Black veterans could get a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs loan. Black boys are told not to walk with hoods over their heads and hands in their pockets especially at night, and Black girls find they are considered easy marks.
The left supports reproductive choice and the right of privacy. Most of us have nothing against Christianity; I am a former minister, by the way. We just feel government should not impose a religious standard on anyone. And we feel marriage is an equal right for everyone.
Oh, and, this liberal loves ribeye steak and potatoes. However, I have been known to drive a hybrid in the past. Something about saving money on a long commute.
Mr. Webb, not all liberals fit your categories, nor do all conservatives.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
It’s no hoax
If you’ve read the Lewiston Tribune, you’ve been told it’s a “leftist” newspaper and has a problem with printing the truth. Two letters on the Opinion page of last Sunday’s Tribune say what has been printed by the Tribune about climate change is a hoax.
Hoax or not, what does the science say? An excellent source of unbiased research reports is the World Meteorological Organization. An April 2023 report titled “WMO annual report highlights continuous advance of climate change.”
The article states; “The State of the Global Climate2022 shows the planetary scale changes on land, in the ocean and in the atmosphere caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases. For global temperature, the years 2015-2022 were the eight warmest on record despite the cooling impact of a La Nina event for the past three years. Melting of glaciers and sea level rise — which again reached record levels in 2022 — will continue to up to thousands of years.”
Another related article published by Frontiers in Environmental Science on Aug. 8 titled “Antarctic extreme events” states, “There is increasing evidence that fossil-fuel burning and consequential global heating of 1.10C to date, has led to the increased occurrence and severity of extreme environmental events. ... Given future additional heating of at least 0.40C is now unavoidable.”
The summary states that under a “business as usual” approach to climate change, sea-level rise might increase more than one meter this century.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston