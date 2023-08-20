The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center is run by the Asotin County Public Facilities District board. Our monies come from the Asotin County optional sales tax (zero from city of Clarkston), the public facilities districts sales tax 2/10 of 1% and membership fees.
This money pays for maintenance and operation. We are an all-inclusive, handicapped-accessible recreational center, the only recreational center in the valley. We hire more than 100 young people during a year.
In 2022, we had 100,000 people come through our doors. In March 2023 alone, we had 10,000. People are enjoying the center. The outside was open through Saturday.
The indoor facility has many amenities that people enjoy during the year such as swim lessons, water aerobics, birthday parties and dry-deck exercise programs. With help from Asotin and Clarkston school districts, and Holy Family Catholic School, we have been able to offer free swim lessons for all second graders, and next year we are adding another free grade.
We have a five-year plan that involves remodeling and updating safety issues plus extending our fitness center to a 24/7 facility. We won’t be asking for any sales tax increase but will be writing grants, doing some fundraising and taking much-needed donations.
We will be using our own building and land to make this happen. Come look at our plans and take a tour of the facility. I promise you will find something that will fit your needs.
Connie Morrow
Board member
Clarkston
When will something be done?
Hey, when is something going to be done about the Supreme Court justice getting all those free luxury trips, free rides and funding and the rest of what he has been getting?
In the Aug. 11 Lewiston Tribune, I read he also voted against the release of his wife’s communications when she was working for former President Donald Trump.
How corrupt can someone be? And he also hears cases before the court from people who have provided him with these luxury, all-expenses-paid cruises, etc.