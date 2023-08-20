Lead on, Lori
Good for you, Lori McCann, for doing what you were elected to do: represent the people.
Perhaps you can lead the way to a new form of legislation: that of free thinking and representing constituents. We have far too many elected officials who are just a rubber stamp of what someone else tells them.
It is time for a change. Lead on, Lori.
Sharon Harris
Kendrick
Kudos to McCann
Kudos to Idaho state Rep. Lori McCann for listening to your constituents.
Your support of the Idaho Launch program (HB 24) — which is designed to help Idahoans secure living-wage jobs — as well as your vote against HB 314 — which would have created immense problems for our libraries — is a testament to common sense and foresight.
Please continue to “... represent the people, not the central committee.”
Amy Peterson
Genesee
McCann has my vote
Rep. Lori McCann has my vote. I believe that she has listened to her constituents and has voted her conscience, as all our lgislators should be able to do.
The Republican Party platform has shifted extremely right of center. They have reprimanded our representative who was elected overwhelmingly by the voters.
According to an article by Boise State Public Radio on May 9 titled “Idaho Republicans censure their own over far-right bills,” Dorothy Moon, the Idaho state GOP chairperson is quoted as saying, “For those who don’t (toe the party line), well, hell hath no fury like the chairwoman scorned.”
Because the United States is a representative democracy, we, the citizens, vote for representatives to represent our ideas and concerns in government, as I feel Rep. McCann is trying to do.
It seems to me that if Idaho went back to an open primary, then our voting citizens would have a stronger voice.
Kathy Branson
Lewiston
McCann’s doing a great job
Dear Lori McCann, I see you have been censured once again for doing a great job.
There seems to be a misconception among the Republican committee members that the average voter thinks the way they do. The only people they talk to are like-minded folks they know. No one in the Republican Party has ever asked me what I think in the 44 years I have lived in Idaho.
The committees seem to be filled with people who are on the fringe and have lost any common sense. It is their way or the highway. I suspect the reason they are on the committees is that they are too radical to be elected to office but love bossing someone around.
As to you, Lori, keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep voting for you.
Ron Rose
Lewiston
What the doctor ordered
Concerning Mr. Brian Rhoades’ letter published in the Aug. 6 Lewiston Tribune, his demagoguery is a terrific example of the leftist tactic of “hair on fire” insulting, name calling and unsubstantiated charges meant to evoke an emotional, ignorant response. Shame on you, sir.
And then there are, on the same day, related words of Ms. Paula Roman, who is crying for more moderate representation in our elected officials.
Idaho Sens. Dan Foreman and Cindy Carlson, and Rep. Mike Kingsley are just what the doctor ordered in our fight to work toward a cure for our debased and immoral culture, not to mention holding the line on the growth of government among other things. We need fighters, not moderate (i.e., squishy) representation. They have my support. They deserve yours too.
Larry Dunn
White Bird
College football thoughts
I have some thoughts on the current upheaval in college football.
In the spirit of transparency, new protocols for games will include:
l Each team will prominently display dollar signs on helmets and jerseys.
l The 50-yard line logo will also display a dollar sign or $100 bill.
l The traditional pregame coin toss will be replaced by estimating the amount of money in the bag o’ cash, held proudly by the two university presidents of the participating banks, er universities.
l Each scoring play (touchdown, field goal, extra point) will be celebrated by the scoring team in the end zone with players rolling on the ground as a downpour of cash falls on them. This scene shall be played by TV cameras, uninterrupted, for 30 seconds before going to commercial break.
Finally, there will be honesty in pro/college sports.
Jim Kluss
Lewiston