Richard Rosholt’s letter published Aug. 13 in the Lewiston Tribune expressed perplexity about why the newspaper publishes Donald Trump’s every blemish and fault, but rarely mentions the Biden clan’s influence peddling, bribery, proxy war with Russia and other skulduggery.
Granted, Trump’s faults and shortcomings are legion, giving the Alfords mucho material.
But as to bribery, influence peddling and taking Russia’s bait to conduct a proxy war, Biden fingerprints are everywhere.
Nor has the Tribune breathed even a whisper of China Joe’s July 2022 sale of 950,000 barrels of oil to Sinopec, the trading branch of China Petrochemical Corp. CPC is one of Hunter Biden’s investments; the oil came from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to the dailymail.co.uk(bit.ly/3KGNPFm).
Rosholt answered his own question in his conclusion. After advising the Tribune to “give both stories equal time,” he wrote that such information “... will reflect in how they vote.”
That’s precisely why the Trib’s coverage is slanted — “it will reflect in how they” — the public — will “vote.”
In contrast to its blind subservience to the political class, the Tribune’s Aug. 15 Opinion page went three for three. It included three letters to the editor, each brimming over with practicality and common sense. Cheers to Rick Hanks, Susan Atkins and Don Brigham Jr.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Taking another look
In an Aug. 13 letter in the Lewiston Tribune, Wayne Beebe states I should take another look, so I will.
According to the International Labor Organization slavery is higher than at any time in history; 50 million people are currently enslaved.
Inflation for food is 15.6% and gas at 60% since January 2021. Wages are the highest ever but have fallen behind inflation making their real value down 4.5%.
Illegal immigration is at all-time highs, since the Biden administration in 2021, more than 5 million.
I get climate change data from NASA’s website. They have graphs for the last 800,000 years. Every 100,000 years, our planet warms. We are at 120,000 years since the last episode. We are going up faster than previously but will not know for about 100 to 200 years if it is unusual.
I do believe we should take care of our planet. Let’s start by not allowing countries to ship products to our country that don’t meet our environmental standards. If China had to meet our standards, we would actually put a dent in emissions.
We all share the same atmosphere. Requiring our country’s manufacturers to have to meet stricter standards than other countries will only hurt the environment.
I don’t think we can afford four more years of the adults.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Be fair and balanced
Larry LaRocco, I am not going to disagree with the column you wrote in the Aug. 16 Lewiston Tribune regarding lies told by former President Donald Trump.
Now, be fair and balanced, and submit another column listing all the lies told by President Joe Biden.
Or are you so blinded by “Trump derangement syndrome” that you can’t acknowledge them?