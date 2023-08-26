Attacks relentlessly
I love how the Lewiston Tribune attacks Donald Trump relentlessly. It’s funny how there’s no front page news of how incompetent the leader of the free world is, not to mention the actions of his nefarious son.
Tristan Stacy
Lewiston
UW exit is a bad thing
The state of Washington allowing the University of Washington to exit the Pac-12, leaving Washington State University behind, is a bad thing.
Everyone thinks it’s about football money. It’s more than that. It’s the taxpayers who put the big money into these universities, not football. ESPN money pays for nonrevenue sports, bricks and concrete.
The Statehouse is to watch over the use of taxpayers’ monies. Letting UW go means WSU will become less prestigious, eventually becoming second class to UW. Just look across the border. When Boise State University was allowed to leave the University of Idaho behind, the UI became second class to BSU. Eventually, BSU will figure out a way to get those top-rated law and engineering schools from the UI, completing the coup.
When the University of South Carolina left the ACC, Clemson wasn’t going to play them in football anymore. It took the state legislators (alumni all) to say, whoa, we pay the bills. They threatened to force them to play other state schools by pulling funding. Clemson finally said they would continue to play them.
When Virginia Tech applied for ACC membership, the University of Virginia was going to vote no. It took a phone call from Gov. George Allen to the trustees ... . Suddenly, UVA cast the deciding vote. Tech was in.
I call upon state legislators to get involved. Protect taxpayers’ and citizens’ investment in the entire education system. That investment has been for two excellent, top-rated universities. This separation will cost.
Gene Foss
Nezperce
Haha or amen?
Brene Brown, a social researcher at the University of Houston, grew up in a family that loved guns and hunting. “We all had guns,” she says: “BB guns in second or third grade, hunting rifles by fifth grade when we started hunting.”
Brown says her father had a singular, patriotic sentiment toward automatic weapons: “You want to shoot those guns? Enlist and serve.”
Of all the lobbying organizations Brown has researched over the last 20 years, she says none peddles more false dichotomies than the National Rifle Association.
“Anyone who is not totally against gun control is anti-gun and anti-NRA and is coming for your guns she says,” adding that’s “the biggest load of crap” she’s ever heard.
Ryan Busse, co-founder of Kilmer Rifles, says gun sales go crazy after every mass shooting and asks why the NRA or the gun industry would want to change that.
“The politics only mean more gun sales and more power for the NRA,” Busse writes in “Gunfight: My Battle With The Industry That Radicalized America.”
He says the NRA employs million-dollar marketing firms to convert tragedies like Uvalde, Texas, into point-scoring opportunities to increase power.
“The NRA has turned America into a radicalized nation of competing tribes. They are a power-hungry outfit spending millions on media advertising to make Americans hate each other.”
Former NRA Executive Vice President J. Warren Cassidy on the NRA: “Think of us as one of the world’s great religions.”
Seriously? Haha or amen?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Congrats to LCSC Warriors
Congratulations to the Lewis-Clark State College Warrior athletes for winning the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Award.
Having gone to the majority of the LCSC basketball games and the NAIA World Series, I saw nothing but good sportsmanship and class from the Warrior athletes.
Best of luck to the Warrior athletes in the 2023-24 season.
Tony Bell
Lewiston