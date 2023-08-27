Fanatical followers
Before he was elected, former President Donald Trump made the statement to the effect that he could go out on the street and kill someone and his followers would continue to believe in him.
If this man ever made a truthful statement, this was it.
At his recent rallies, particpants have made statements to interviewers that they don’t know if Trump is guilty of the charges against him or not, but they are sticking with him regardless. This leads us to the likelihood that they would stick with this paranoid leader even if they knew that he had killed off all of his political opponents, in order to keep himself in power. Such is the depth of the brainwashing of a large segment of the American people.
And high-ranking Republican members of Congress are perfect examples of “profiles of cowardice,” not wanting to oppose Trump’s fanatical voting base. And his fanatical followers are not impressed when someone stands up for Republican principles and viewpoints. Unless that person worships at the altar of Donald Trump, that person is excluded from the fellowship of the present-day Republican Party, regardless if that peson supports time-honored Republican policies.
In stating all this, as a Christian, I am not excusing idol worship in any other political party, should it raise its ugly head. And also, no human being fallen in Adam should be privileged and elevated above the law and not held accountable for misdeeds.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Sweetheart treatment?
Looks like I was premature in congratulating the ultra-right about “gittin’ the tater” by having Hunter Biden plead guilty to two tax charges. That was not satisfactory to them, so the mass whining emanating from the ultra-righties led to the plea deal being pulled. The case appears headed to trial.
In the meantime, the ultra-righties have been whining about “sweetheart” treatment of Hunter Biden and, of course, they claim, without any proof at all, that President Joe Biden has his thumb on the scale. They may have him confused with Donald Trump, who always seems to have his thumb on some scale, ergo, the Georgia election case.
In any event, now Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel, which is an independent position, and the man he picked, David C. Weiss, was a Trump appointee as a U.S. attorney.
Apparently, however, that is not enough for the ultra-righties either, since they are still complaining. That is very odd because the Republicans already asked Garland, quite some time ago, to appoint Weiss as special counsel. These guys would not be happy if they got egg in their beer. I guess the only thing left is to skip the trial, put ol’ Hunter in the electric chair and send in the juice.
Will that be sufficient, all you ultra-righties out there, or will you then be complaining that ol’ Hunter got a “sweetheart deal” because the juice was not quite high enough voltage?
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Turn off electrical power?
Regarding the letter from C. Edward Collins headlined “Turn off dam turbines.”
On these windless days when the windmills are idle and temperatures are 100 degrees or more, could Mr. Collins experience his idea of shutting down the dam’s power-generating ability by turning off his air conditioning and his electrical power to his home?
Mike Cloke
Clarkston