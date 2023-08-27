Just curious
I’m just curious; perhaps our local historians could answer this question.
How many American citizens have four indictments charged to them at one time? Is that common, or has it ever occurred?
What does that say about the character of that person?
Jim Kluss
Lewiston
Do not be fooled
Republicans seem to believe the Constitution applies to no one. Donald Trump agrees, with exceptions for rich white people.
Turning the Constitution into a freak show, Republicans mimic King Donald: trashing women, minorities, democracy, the environment, family values and supplanting these with bribery, gerrymandering, racism, hatred, violence, bigotry and fascism. To this brand, add crazed gunmen, supported by the Freedom Caucus and their cronies, who are working with school dietitians on how much nutritious lead kids like in “bulletbaisse.”
Additionally, former Republicans continue restricting teachers and curriculums, resulting in poorly educated schoolkids, hence, malleable for indoctrination.
As for the Justice Department, Trump would replace current employees with blindly obedient ringers promoting discrimination techniques.
At trial, a preponderance of evidence, looming testimony from staffers and Trump’s own admissions will make prosecuting him fairly simple.
According to the Guardian, former Speaker of the House John Boehner said Trump’s obsession with deep state conspiracies is “delusional.” Trump staff, advisers, Cabinet members and his own judicial appointees all told him he lost. Still, he remains a hardened never-truther.
When the indictment was announced, a Fox News headline read, “Free speech indicted.” Except Fox’s duped anchors didn’t bother reading it; the indictment addressed the free speech issue. Instead, they regurgitate deep-state coverups. Read the indictment.
Do not be fooled. Blind obeisance leads to the abyss, where Trump the headmaster will separate people who adhere to constitutional tenets from their heads. The violence will not be limited to liberals.
Jim Roach
Moscow
McCann is doing her job
I attended the Aug. 15 meeting where the Idaho GOP reprimanded Rep. Lori McCann for her voting record in the Idaho House of Representatives.
I can tell you from first-hand information that Lori McCann voted based on what her constituents wanted, not what the GOP party bosses wanted.
Her votes were cast after lengthy research and conversations with her constituents.
I totally agree with Bob Hassoldt and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones that Rep. McCann is being reprimanded for doing her job. Her votes were cast to help the people of Idaho not as fealty to the GOP party platform.
Let’s support the ballot initiative for open primaries so we can keep reasonable conservatives like Lori McCann in our Legislature.
Dee Blair
Moscow
Voting rights in Idaho
The Latah County Republican Central Committee censured Rep. Lori McCann for her voting record, claiming that her votes were not in line with the Idaho GOP platform. They originally criticized her votes on 13 bills, but reduced that to five by the end of the meeting.
One of those five bills, HB 259, proposed to restrict who can hand out absentee ballot applications, stating, “No person other than a county clerk, election official, officer, or employee of this state authorized by law may distribute an absentee ballot application form to any other person.” If it had become law, this would have made it unlawful for anyone to hand someone a form they could fill out to request an absentee ballot, even to a family member or friend or family members living in nursing homes, for example.
There is no plank in the GOP platform that specifically even deals with this issue. There were at least 10 other House Republicans who also voted against this very unnecessarily restrictive bill. Have they all been censured for their votes by the GOP, too?
In the last legislative session, at least nine bills were introduced that would have negatively impacted our voting rights in Idaho. We can expect several of them, and others, in the next session.
Just how far are we, as voters and, in most cases, fellow Republicans, willing to let the Idaho GOP go to keep people from voting?
Renee Magee
Moscow
Outraged over sentencing
I feel — and our community should feel — outraged by the sentencing of Cindi Williams. She should have been charged with a felony neglect of a vulnerable human being.
Can you imagine the suffering and pain this poor woman went through with bed sores, skin rashes and, of all the things, a pill bottle embedded in her poor back? Can you even begin to imagine how painful that must have been lying on something like that? My heart really goes out to this victim, Connie Williams.
Now, if Connie Williams had been a dog, the Humane Society would have rescued her. For Cindi Williams to only get 180 days in jail with 176 days suspended and 48 hours of community service is outrageous. That community service sure isn’t going to relieve her poor mom, Connie, from the pain, neglect and suffering she endured.
Kathey Bonaparte
Orofino