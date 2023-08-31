Thank you, Rep. McCann
I want to say thank you to Rep. Lori McCann for actually working for the people of Idaho, rather than making decisions based on the grade she may get from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. We deserve better.
Idaho is governed by a bunch of politicians who worry more about their ratings with some ridiculous organization than what the people of their state actually need, like a stable and well-funded education system, protection for the incredible natural world we live in, health care for all, and help with feeding and housing families who are having a hard time.
I find the political situation in Idaho pathetic and discouraging. I am grateful for politicians like Lori McCann and the few in the Idaho Legislature who actually care about us.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Running for school board
My name is Chris Bunce, and I am running to retain my seat on the Clarkston School Board.
My priority is to continue improving the educational quality of Clarkston schools. I believe every student can have a quality education which will provide them with the tools to lead a productive, fulfilling life. This education involves academics by well-trained staff, extracurricular activities, safe buildings and classrooms that are welcoming to all students. An education that addresses students’ academic, social, and emotional needs is essential for their success.
I have been impressed by the way our schools continue to try innovative programs to address these needs, and I believe, as school director, that I can support these programs while being fiscally responsible.
I believe, for our community’s sake, we need to improve Clarkston High School. I plan to work with staff and community members’ input to determine the best path forward for the CHS campus. I will work to be fiscally responsible in this project by evaluating alternative means of funding. I believe that a quality high school is part of the backbone of a thriving, welcoming community.
For the past 17 years, I have promoted Clarkston education either as a volunteer or an employee. I would like to continue in my support of Clarkston education by continuing as school board director district 5. Please check out my Facebook page: Chris Bunce for Clk School Board. Thank you for considering me as a candidate, and I look forward to earning your vote.
Chris Bunce
Clarkston
A liberal’s obsession
I always enjoy (not irked) being schooled by a liberal’s rabid obsession with the Second Amendment and the militia.
The last one was Aug 20. I am always amazed by, not their intuitiveness, but more likely their intuition, having a better grasp and understanding than all the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, all of whom signed their own death warrants for treason.
In 1776, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “No freeman shall ever be debarred the use of arms.”
In Jefferson’s letter to John Cartwright in 1824, he wrote, “The constitutions of most of our states assert that all power is inherent in the people: that it is their right and duty to at all times be armed.”
American statesman George Mason drafted Virginia’s Declaration of Independence and wrote, “To disarm the people is the best and most effective way to enslave them.”
Again, within Mason’s declaration of the essential and unalienable rights of the people: “That the people have a right to keep and bear arms; that a well-regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural and safe defence of a free state.”
Larry Sullivan
Clarkston
General fund black hole
One year ago, I wrote a letter to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune about the Asotin County Commission requesting appraisal services for the Headgate Park property. At the time, the commission stated that it was a routine periodical review. I knew at that time they were going to put it on the auction block. They would not utilize a public appraisal service (cost to the taxpayers: $4,400) if they were not going to sell.
I say, sell to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and just fill in the pond area. The wildlife department is improving their properties. Has the commission even talked to them about their long-term plan for their properties? That would probably be a no.
Let’s just look at the most bang for the buck for the benefit of the commission. They probably would like a developer purchase because they will get the future tax revenue that they sorely need. However, that may not fly. What permits and zoning hoops are there going to be? What about future services 14 kilometers up the creek, especially law enforcement and fire? I’m not for growing too fast.
The $360,000 minimum will go to the general fund black hole never to be seen again. It’s already spent and not to the taxpayers’ benefit.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston