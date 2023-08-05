Not all speech protected
National columnist Dennis Prager’s rant on free speech (Lewiston Tribune Sunday) is an example of free speech that is protected by the First Amendment, even though much of it is false.
National columnist Dennis Prager’s rant on free speech (Lewiston Tribune Sunday) is an example of free speech that is protected by the First Amendment, even though much of it is false.
The abuse of free speech is so rampant in today’s polar politics, the very future of our representative democracy is imperiled.
Prager misleads his readers in claiming that the First Amendment protects all speech.
No. Defamation (slander and libel), perjury, fraudulent attempts to get money and lies that inflict severe emotional distress aren’t protected.
Prager also implied that the Constitution can prohibit corporations involved in the transmission of information from refusing to transmit “speech” to which they object.
He accuses liberals of prohibiting free speech, but is silent on conservatives prohibiting it.
Prager also condemns colleges and universities for exercising freedom of speech in selecting who to invite to speak on campuses. What about their First Amendment rights?
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Divided right and left
We are a country divided.
The left wants to ignore the First Amendment and amend the Second amendment while the right says keep your hands off of both.
Democrats approve of open borders while Republicans want secure borders. Strong men in denim built this country while weak men in business suits are destroying it.
The left embraces “no guns allowed” signs at schools while the right posts “faculty is trained and armed” signs. Conservatives push for reading, writing and math while liberals embrace drag queen story hour in schools.
Liberals are happy living on tofu and carrots, and conservatives prefer ribeye and potatoes. Soy boys love their Prius Hybrids while rednecks drive Dodge diesels.
They say Black Lives Matter and we say All Lives Matter. The right supports law enforcement while the left wants to defund police.
And finally the left approves of abortion, student loan forgiveness and marginalizes Christianity, family values and traditional marriage, and we fervently disagree.
John Webb
Reubens
