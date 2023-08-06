Confident in library group
Regarding the July 29 Turnabout by Mike Kingsley, Cindy Carlson and Dan Foreman discussing why they, i.e., the Freedom Foundation, should control libraries, I say hogwash to about every point made.
If, as they stated, “As parents, we must acknowledge that modern libraries differ from the ones we knew growing up” is true, we must also acknowledge as truth that kids today are not innocent in the ways our childhoods might have been.
It is not because of libraries that kids today are different than they were during your childhood, and mine. They are different because the world is different ... and it is our duty as parents to equip them with the ability to safely navigate the worlds of our neighborhoods, communities, states and countries. It is not the duty of government to decide which library materials are appropriate for my child or yours.
As a parent, I have confidence in the longstanding American Library Association whose mission on their website reads: “The objective of the American Library Association shall be to promote library service and librarianship.” Nothing is there about radical left, wokism and all the other Freedom Foundation labels meaninglessly thrown around.
I urge the three legislators who put their names to last week’s opinion piece to accept there’s no going back to the way it used to be. I also urge them to spend time on substantive work for the people of Idaho than trying to drag us all into a “wouldn’t it be nice” dreamworld.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Oppose library legislation
In an opinion piece in the July 29 Lewiston Tribune about their efforts to “protect Idaho children” by supporting library bill House Bill 314, Sens. Cindy Carlson and Dan Foreman, along with Rep. Mike Kingsley, appear to have ignored one important part of the preamble to their Republican Party platform: “We believe the most effective, responsible, responsive government is government closest to the people, and the sovereignty of the state must be protected. That government is best that governs least.”
What happened to the Idaho Republican party’s mantra about supporting “local control”? Why do they, as state legislators, feel it is suddenly their duty and the duty of the Legislature as a whole, to make rules that punish libraries in our rural Idaho communities with a potential $2,500 fine every time someone happens to access a book that they find “offensive to youth”? Shouldn’t those communities establish their own rules through their local library boards, based on the input from their own citizens?
We elect our legislative leaders to solve bigger problems than searching for books that some people feel others shouldn’t read. Parents should have full control of what their own children read, but they should not be able to control what other children read.
Bills like HB 314 violate our First Amendment and 14th Amendment rights, and although they are sure to appear in next year’s legislative session, I hope Idahoans will let their legislators know of their opposition to such statewide legislation.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
No book banning
Idaho District 7 State Sen. Carlson and Rep. Mike Kingsley continue their book-banning crusade with an opinion piece in the July 29 Tribune. While I share my elected representatives’ concern for the safety and well-being of all Idaho children, I disagree with their methods.
It’s the parents’ job to decide what their kids read, not the librarians’. Parents can supervise their kids at a library, or work with library staff to flag their account to prevent them from checking out certain books or authors.
Public libraries have oversight from library trustees, city councils and/or school boards. Policies are in place governing how library collections are developed and how a library patron can challenge a book they find objectionable. People have a chance to be heard even if they don’t always get the result they want.
Instead of allowing that process to work at the local level, Carlson and Kingsley propose larger and more intrusive state government. They trample on the constitutionally protected free speech rights of young Idahoans and replace the judgement of parents with that of state legislators and county prosecutors.
Nobody is forcing a child to read anything. Libraries make books and other media available to cover a wide range of topics and interests. Young people have an opportunity to read about characters they can relate to or learn from.
Don’t let Carlson’s and Kingsley’s anti-freedom caucus demonize your librarians. In all of history, it’s never the good guys who ban the books.
Norma Staaf
Harpster