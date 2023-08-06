Idaho’s children do not need protection from librarians or civics professors, although it’s easy to see why the Idaho Freedom Caucus is frightened by them. Idaho’s children need protection from you, Mr. Mike Kingsley, and you, Mrs. Cindy Carlson and from you, Mr. Dan Foreman. Idaho’s children need protection from your lies, misinformation, deceptions, misdirected causes and from your special-interest, dark-money, puppet masters.
Let’s be honest here: None of you or any other member of the Idaho Freedom Caucus are representing anyone but yourselves and your dark-money donors. The interests of Idahoans are no concern for any member of the ironically named “Freedom Caucus.”
In reality, the Idaho Freedom Caucus is a fascist organization promoting fascist ideologies, not freedom in any form, except the freedom to lie, deceive and grift off the general populace. The shamelessness of the Idaho Freedom Caucus members knows no bounds.
It’s no coincidence that their Turnabout column failed to list any actual offense by any librarian. And contrary to their assertions, no Idaho library is a member of the American Library Association. But this fact would never stop them from telling their lie. Facts and the truth matter not to the likes of the Idaho Freedom Foundation members. Their mission is to polarize, radicalize and misinform. Oh, and laugh all the way to the bank with their endless dark-money donations.
Members of the Idaho Freedom Foundation pervert our political system and harm everyone in the state by representing nobody but their dark-money consiglieri.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Need moderate politicians
I think it is time to think about voting out our local representative, Mike Kingsley.
When he adds his signature to a letter requesting hospitals in the state release information regarding abortions, that they have no right to have, it is time to start looking for a moderate to represent us.
Republicans complain the Democrats have moved to far left, and I believe Republicans have moved too far right.
What this country needs is moderate politicians who aren’t trying to divide this country and pit us against each other. We have become a nation of us versus them because of politicians like Kingley on the right and politicians like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the left. They all need to learn to stay out of private issues and deal with things that are state issues.
I am a Republican currently but find it more and more difficult to remain one when we have politicians interfering with private issues.
Paula Roman
Lewiston
Bidenomics has hurt
I read a letter to the editor the other day and was surprised how uninformed the author was.
The entire letter was going after Donald Trump who did more for citizens of this country than any other president in many years. When he was called a compulsive liar and that he wants to be a dictator, besides a bunch of other false accusations, I was sure the discussion was about President Joe Biden.
President Trump requested 20,000 National Guard members be called up but was denied by Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington, D.C. President Trump asked everyone going to the Capitol to be peaceful. Apparently some folks did not hear that.
Trump versus Bidenomics: We had 1% inflation under Trump and 15.68% under President Biden. Gasoline was under $2 a gallon and it’s double that now. The U.S. was energy independent and the strategic reserves were close to being full. Under Trump, we could have been exporting fossil fuels to Europe. I wonder how many billions of dollars the U.S. could have received for the product?
Borders were secure instead of having millions of illegals flooding into the country. We had no wars under Trump. The world was a much safer place than it is today.
Bidenomices has really hurt middle-, low- and fixed-income citizens of our great country. Our country needs and deserves better leadership than we have had under President Biden.
Jerry Linehan
Clarkston
Liked Korean War tribute
We really appreciated the Tribune’s “The Forgotten War,” the tribute to those who served in the Korean War.
We especially liked the article of Jim Haines, who we know, but did not know about his service in the Korean War.
Gale Schultz
Palouse
Thanks for war supplement
Thank you for this special supplement of July 27 remembering the Korean War, the armistice of 70 years ago and honoring those who served.
It’s nice to know we still have some of these heroes among us. The Lewiston Tribune and its staff put a lot of effort into this publication.