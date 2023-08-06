Librarians don’t offend

Idaho’s children do not need protection from librarians or civics professors, although it’s easy to see why the Idaho Freedom Caucus is frightened by them. Idaho’s children need protection from you, Mr. Mike Kingsley, and you, Mrs. Cindy Carlson and from you, Mr. Dan Foreman. Idaho’s children need protection from your lies, misinformation, deceptions, misdirected causes and from your special-interest, dark-money, puppet masters.