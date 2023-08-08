Time to reach out
The American people spoke in record numbers in the 2020 election. I’m very proud of all of them, on both sides, for speaking up through their votes.
What the results told me is a lot of Republicans still supported their party principles but not Donald Trump by voting for Joe Biden, but not necessarily voting that way down the ballot.
It also told me that the vast majority of the people in this country are somewhere in the center of the political spectrum; that they do not want either the far right or the far left in power. I’ve always known that and I respect it. Politicians need to do the same ... .
The results of that election and the midterm election in 2022, also tell us the extent of the divide in our country and that it covers many important issues. It’s time to try to start listening to one another and finding out where we can agree and start working for better outcomes for all concerned. I hope that each of us in our own little worlds will find ways to start reaching out to one another ... .
My hope is that we can ignore the enormous bombardment of disinformation, misinformation and biased propaganda that we see in the news and social media, that we can simply stop reacting to it and begin to think for ourselves. Maybe we can all do better this time and help America heal and begin to bridge the great divide.
A.J. Barnett
Lenore
Applauding Dumas
On Wednesday, the Tribune published one of the bravest opinion pieces I have ever read in a newspaper. And to my surprise it was written by a fellow resident of Grangeville, Shelley Dumas.
In this day and age when powerful forces are attempting to soften the hard facts of history and whitewash the systematic racism upon which this nation was built, Dumas’ well-written column exposes family secrets most people would want to keep hidden. In doing so, she also exposes the historical connection between the KKK and Idaho, a connection that many modern citizens of this state would prefer to leave out of the history books. Some of the family names connected to that ugly past are prominent in today’s Idaho and it took courage to include them in the opinion column.
It took even more courage, I believe, to point out that the KKK in Idaho had the support of Christian Protestant churches that still exist today. In a state where the line between religion and politics barely exists, that piece of historical fact could bring the ire of the Christian community down on the person with the nerve to expose it.
In short, it took guts to put into print excerpts from a racist ancestor’s diary, and I applaud Dumas for writing the piece and the Tribune for publishing it.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Beware blind spots
The problem with being inclined to self-observe is discovering my confirmation biases are also blind spots.
Honest consideration of personal blind spots takes self-observation to a new level. I inherited most of my bias/blind spots or acquired them by association. However, it’s up to adult me to decide what still serves me well and what is worthy of rejection for being obsolete or logical failures.
One bias/blind spot I discard is the idea that “this country’s going in the wrong direction.” This thought-stopping cliche is vague enough to fit any complaint of the day. The truth is that our country can only be going forward into an increasingly diverse and complex future, and I don’t want to live in fear of diversity or avoid things I don’t understand. The whack-any-other culture wars of late share the objective of a sole-survivor scenario I’d rather keep in an imagined dystopia.
Another acquired bias/blind spot I reject is the perennial fly-over favorite, the concept of “heartland values.” As far as I can tell, the prevailing values held in this idea are unregulated guns and forced-birth babies, both ideologies shared with criminal arms dealers and child traffickers.
Is there a “coastal values” thing? I’m hoping it’s “innovation” to meet the complex needs of future generations. Pre-mass and -social media, conservative heartlanders valued posterity. Today’s conservative biases/blind spots, the ones that I find I must reject, are tainted with nihilism, a term authoritatively defined as the rejection of moral principles.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Their power not critical
Every time that President Joe Biden trips, slips or fumbles words, the ultra-right wing is braying nonstop about how senile he is. Now, however, when Mitch McConnell’s brain slipped a cog and he was left speechless at the podium, when it turns out he has had numerous falls that were essentially covered up, and we now know that he sometimes has to use a wheelchair, I have not heard a word from the ultra-right about how senile McConnell is.
I guess what this amounts to is that the ultra-right does not have the intellectual honesty to take a consistent tack. It is all about how they can regain, or retain, power.
Well, the fact is that them regaining — or retaining — power is not all that critical to the state of our republic. We could send the entire ultra-right wing on home and the quality of our national legislature would not be diminished a whit.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston